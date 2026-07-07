Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
18h

Human fuckery, backstabbing, greed, lust for power knows no borders or race or color lines..

It is a universal human trait.

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TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
18h

The Indians would have needed to make the leap from stone to steel in less than a generation. Japan already understood steel.

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