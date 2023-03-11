Joe Biden, and/or those who control him, made blunder after blunder and the hits to the US Empire just keep on coming. Here’s a sample of the kaleidoscope of bad news for the Empire that has appeared just this winter:

Seymour Hersh published an expose’ right here on Substack that makes a convincing case of why and how the US sabotaged the Nordstream pipeline.

China brokered an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic, and eventually trade, relations. Yemenis now have a genuine reason to hope for peace. American arms merchants might lose a lucrative market.

A severe earthquake hit Syria. US sanctions prevented much needed humanitarian aid from getting there. The Empire looks like a vicious, arrogant thing that really needs to go away.

The Russians have almost completely encircled Bakhmut, which is looking more and more like a Ukrainian Stalingrad.

Hersh’s article, initially ignored by the American corporate and state media, was published in Europe. German protesters surrounded Ramstein Air Force Base and demanded that American troops leave Germany and for Germany to leave NATO.

Communist-led workers in Genoa, Italy refused to load weapons meant for Ukraine. Anti-NATO protests broke out in Milan.

France is wracked by a rolling general strike as the French people fight Macron’s efforts to turn France into another America for the sake of capitalist exploitation. After the French became aware of Hersh’s article, a lot of them started calling for a Frexit from NATO.

A toxic train derailed and then was deliberately burned in East Palestine, Ohio. Donald Trump had a more effective response by showing up with a truckload of bottled water and buying all the first responders McDonald’s than the entire federal and state governments did.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy released the entire 1/6/21 security camera footage from the Capitol to Tucker Carlson. The footage confirms what Jordan Chariton filmed and Max Blumenthal saw that day—at worst, the incident was a FBI-instigated riot that turned into a couple thousand people respectfully playing tourist, with a few vandals and thieves scattered about.

Democrats responded to all the bad news by calling for more censorship of the media. First Amendment? What First Amendment?

Oxford University published a study which concludes there is no evidence that public masking is any more effective at preventing the spread of respiratory viruses than wearing no mask at all. Which is just a confirmation of decades-old science. Since we now know that the Covid shots don’t stop transmission of the virus at all, we also know that the whole Covid mandate thing was complete and total authoritarian bullshit.

The Dept. of Homeland Security refused to let a Serbian tennis star who refuses take the Covid jab into the country. Not because he’s a health threat, but because he refuses to obey.

Joe Biden avoided going to Ohio by going to Ukraine instead.

Two more Norfolk Southern trains derailed, one in Ohio(again) and another in Alabama. The Secretary of Transportation is nowhere to be found, since he thinks train derailments are just a normal thing, which they are in the United States.

British and German officials are starting to openly wonder whether continuing to support Ukraine is all that great of an idea.

NATO countries will run out of artillery shells to send to Ukraine if the current rate of consumption continues. The British Ministry of Defence helpfully suggested that the Ukrainians shoot more accurately to conserve ammunition.

Polls show support for sending arms and money to Ukraine is steadily eroding within the United States.

The Biden Administration called on more money to be sent to Ukraine while cutting expanded SNAP benefits to the poor.

German and American state media are saying that some unknown Ukrainians and Russian nationalists somehow blew up the Nordstream pipeline from a yacht ported in Germany, after previously saying only state actors could have done such a thing. Who believes this nonsense?

The Democrats trotted out a New Age guru to challenge Joe Biden in the primary and to sheepdog progressives back into the Party. Everyone with a brain from anarchist to communist to Republican to libertarian ridiculed the absurdity.

The Twitter Files continue to drip one Biden Administration or FBI or CIA official or Democratic legislator after the other pressuring social media to censor the free speech of American citizens.

Democrats interrogating Matt Taibbi at the Weaponization of Government hearings were reduced to personal attacks, credentialism, and persnickety high school debate team tactics because they could say nothing to refute the content of what Taibbi has revealed.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed yesterday. It’s frigging closed. Other banks took serious losses as a bank run began.

More people showed up at the Rage Against the War Machine rally than a prowar rally a few days later.