As promised, here is the history video on just how the British looted India for centuries, including how they systematically destroyed native Indian industry for the benefit of themselves.

Whenever you see some Western supremacist idiot saying that the Indians should be grateful to the British for abolishing the Thugees and building the railroads, feel free to refer them to this less than 17 minute-long video, which does have a section on just how corrupt British railroad-building was(hint: it makes late 19th Century American robber barons look reasonable).

I hope you have the time to watch this and learn something; I certainly did, and I’ve been a student of history since I learned how to read. Enjoy.

Thank you for reading, have a good day or night, and good luck.

