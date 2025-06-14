The Unmaking of India: How the British Impoverished the World’s Richest Country
"The Indians should thank the British for the railroads."--what a contemptible lie
As promised, here is the history video on just how the British looted India for centuries, including how they systematically destroyed native Indian industry for the benefit of themselves.
Whenever you see some Western supremacist idiot saying that the Indians should be grateful to the British for abolishing the Thugees and building the railroads, feel free to refer them to this less than 17 minute-long video, which does have a section on just how corrupt British railroad-building was(hint: it makes late 19th Century American robber barons look reasonable).
I hope you have the time to watch this and learn something; I certainly did, and I’ve been a student of history since I learned how to read. Enjoy.
Thank you for reading, have a good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest prices available on Substack.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Honest question that has confounded me for ages: can anyone explain why countries that wanted and took their independence seem to have lots of their population trying to emigrate to the land of their previous rulers? I am wondering why do so many Pakistanis and Indians want to go to the UK, and why do so many Uzbeks, etc want to go to Russia? Why aren't they revelling in their new found freedom? If the answer is economics; then why did they want to be free if it meant poverty for generations, if not forever?
Note: I am not asking about refugees from war torn places.