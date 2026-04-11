I’ve seen some comments lately from foreigners damning Americans for stupidly electing incompetently rapacious leaders, and from liberals damning me because I refuse to endorse the Democrats in general over Republicans when it is so self-evident that the Democrats aren’t quite as bad at the moment.

That sort of thinking has been going on ever since the first ruling class political parties were formed in this country, with the reality usually being that there were only two choices for the voters in each election, choices selected by the elites in each state.

The names have changed, the issues have changed, which particular type of political snake-oil each party peddles changes every few years, and sometimes they even change roles, but the end result is always the same—the ruling class maintains control. The American people get to change nothing directly, we must always wait for the politicians do that.

This is how it really is:

In the beginning, there were no American political parties. There were networks of wealthier people within each state which ratified the Federal Constitution, but no formal political parties. Indeed, the first president, George Washington, was very much opposed to their creation.

Washington wanted a sort of gentlemen’s club to make all of the really important decisions; gentlemen of some means and status who had something to lose if the lower orders, the lowest of the low being frontiersmen and slaves, gained too much power.

He feared, rightly, that political parties would encourage loyalty to the Party, or to the Party Leader, to take precedence over loyalty to the nation as a whole.

Alexander Hamilton, OTOH, definitely wanted a one-party state running a strong central government, and he wanted it dominated by the investment class of his time, usually referred to as bankers and joint-stock companies. He got his wish, too, and the Federalist Party was born.

Federalist economic policies were seen as detrimental to the slave economy of the South, mainly because of a few tariffs on manufactured goods and luxuries from Europe, and frontier settlers despised banks from the very beginning, so an opposition party formed, the Democratic-Republicans.

It stayed that way until the War of 1812, when New England Federalists came close to making New England secede from the Union and make a separate peace with the British Empire—they had shipping interests and their profits were way down—at precisely the wrong time.

They were branded as traitors and the Federalists dissolved. Under President Monroe we really did have true one party rule, in what history remembers as the Era of Good Feelings, with one decentralized party controlling, or at least overseeing, everything.

It didn’t last, of course. The intellectual and economic descendants of Hamilton eventually formed the Whigs, who were divided and destroyed by the slavery issue, and they were replaced by the Republicans before the Civil War. Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson turned the Democrats into the party of westward expansion and Southern slavery.

The Republicans cast themselves as the party of reform under Teddy Roosevelt, and the Democrats did the same with his cousin Franklin. The Solid South was Democratic until the year it flipped to Republican, and once rock-ribbed Republican New England is now a Democratic bastion.

The roles and acts change, the issues of the day—which must never question the assumption that capitalism is the best possible system—are traded back and forth between the two parties, and any changes made never constitute an existential threat to those who already hold the most power over others.

The wealthy classes always used the political parties to make sure their influence was dominant in Washington, and for the most part they’ve always tolerated and at least pretended to respect each other, all the while telling We The People what wonderful choices their preselected candidates are and how lucky we are that they allow us to choose between them.

Oh, they positively insist that we Americans are definitely the luckiest people on the planet, because everybody knows that, and if we don’t agree…

No, I can’t say that I do, but I still disagree. In spite of all of the Federal fuckery I talk about in this post, there is still the Bill of Rights, which was passed not by the ruling classes of the 1790s, but by pressure from the “lower orders” of the time who did not sufficiently trust their “betters.”

The policies the two parties share, such as making sure capitalism is never seriously threatened and that the military is strong enough to keep the Empire’s vassal states in line, are never questioned. They have all sorts of nice, scholarly catch phrases for this, such as Politics stops at the water’s edge.

The two parties will disagree over how much the super-rich get and how many scraps they should throw to the poor, but never over whether capitalism or the Empire should continue, and if one party does get briefly hijacked by some populist movement that might actually move the country in such a direction, rest assured that its establishment partisans will always support the other against the greater perceived threat to their position.

What’s more, they always portray their rival party as the only thinkable alternative. A political party that wants to advocate say, national health insurance, abolishing landlords, cutting the war budget in half, or severing the relationship with and all of the money and arms flowing to the genocidal apartheid State of Israel is branded as captured by unthinkable lunacy.

You must choose, they bleat. You have to choose between the guy who wants to exterminate an entire population so he can build casinos on their land and an entitled woman who gets off on saying “We came, we saw, he died, tee hee hee.”

WTF are they to tell you that? Or tell to me that? Seriously. I think

But what is even more stupid is to claim that the United States is a democracy, or ever has been. It’s supposed to be a republic, meaning the public elects representatives to the legislature, but the candidates are chosen by the two bourgeois parties, so how in all the holy hells is that democratic?

Moreover, the public votes indirectly for the chief executive, by voting for a slate of party hacks who then directly vote for Prez on January 6 in the Electoral College.

IOW, the American people do not select any candidates for Federal office directly, and never directly vote for or against any policy at the national level.

We don’t even get the ancient Athenian practice of ostracism, where once a year all citizens voted on which asshole they wanted to exile from the country forever unless they rescinded it, and no one was immune.

Just think what policy and politics might look like if the American people could ostracize sitting presidents, and ask yourself how many of our presidents in living memory would have lasted four years, much less eight. I don’t see many Periclean types who could survive such a thing running around these parts, do you?

No, the United States is not a democracy, it’s not even a functioning representative republic, and it never has been. We could not simply vote our way out of the British Empire, and we’re not going to be able to just vote our way out of the US Empire, either.

Don’t be fooled by this ancient game of smoke and mirrors that American elites play every election year. Like the American revolutionaries back in the day, our best hope is in ourselves, not in hoping against hope that some distant elites will do the right thing.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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