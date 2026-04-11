Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
2h

What an excellent whistle-stop, deconstruction of what America is and who runs it. Superb, cogent analysis and spot on. Really well put. Thanks.

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Sylvia Frost's avatar
Sylvia Frost
33m

Great article, OB. I feel the same way pretty much. This country it seems to me has been at war with another country or countries for most of its entire existence. Really sad. I continue to call both parties the uni-party or even one better than that, the war party. Until we can get a party in there that is pro peace, anti Israel and will fight for all to have human rights, I won’t be voting.

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