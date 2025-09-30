Our sociopathic ruling class, driven mad by the sickness of lust for profit and power demanded of them by the capitalist system, has formed an unholy trinity of genocide, pedophilia, and political assassination. These horrors have caused an opposing trio of powerful political whirlwinds of outraged reaction to form.

First, Israel, backed by the rulers of the US Empire, is in the midst of a systematic genocide that its leaders brag about on one side of their mouth while denying material reality as bright as a nova on the other.

Second, some of those very same leaders of the Empire are implicated as sick pedophiles by the Epstein Files, and thus deserving of death by Roman Colosseum in the eyes of any normal human parent.

The sitting mad Emperor, alongside a former one known to be fond of young interns and a galaxy of billionaires, princes, former Israeli prime ministers and lots and lots of Mossad connections swirl around the covered up assassination of the one-time school teacher cum host of a global child sex slave ring on a private island, and no, the jokes about that old 60s show don’t make it OK.

Third, a rich young man of 31, husband and father of two, darling of the evangelical Christian American Right, and of Israel, is assassinated. The official story of Charlie Kirk having a miraculously strong spine, not to mention whodunnit and how, literally requires suspension of belief in material reality.

The same people who once mocked Shirley Maclean for saying “I am God” in that weird New Age movie now demand we believe in everything the Jug-eared Genocidaire of Jerusalem orders us to believe, never mind the fact that changes on an hourly basis.

All three of these things—the ongoing genocide financed by the stolen wealth of the American people, the obvious bungled coverup of the Epstein Files, and the fact that Zionist billionaires were outraged at Charlie Kirk in the days and weeks preceding his death for daring to even sniff suspiciously at the hands which heretofore had fed him—have generated powerful whirlwinds of outraged reaction:

Genocide and making us pay for it.

Perverted rich fucks abusing teenaged girls, then turning around and telling the rest of us how we should be living our lives and making do with less and less?

Murdering a young husband and father for maybe starting to feel that maybe Jesus isn’t cool with starving babies and wondering why it is that Israeli narratives must never be questioned, and then trying to blame organized trannie terrorists with rifles for his death?

These whirlwinds of reaction, which are motivated by feelings of disbelief, horror, and revulsion on top of the stubborn facts of imperial decline We The People see every time…

We hit a new pothole or see that the price of milk or eggs has gone up yet again or that these potbellied thugs in masks and ICE vests have terrorized another Home Depot parking lot,

A farmer in Arkansas wonders how he’s going to make ends meet next year since he will lose money off his soybeans this year because Trump’s tariffs made China make a deal with Brazil instead of his co-op,

An online craft store owner sees that the cost of the materials she can only order from Europe to make her best-selling item has gone up astronomically, and she just got notice that her property taxes are going up again,

A daycare center owner sees a precipitous drop in enrollment, then notices that a third of her parents were government employees of one sort or the other who had lost their jobs,

A delivery driver’s old pickup truck’s transmission is finally going out; he can’t afford a new transmission, or a used car much less a new one, and can’t make rent on time with the truck in the shop for a few days.

And on and on and on. This time, the opposing whirlwinds are all related, all caused by the same underlying problems with the whole system of American capitalism and Empire. It is almost inevitable that they will come together to form a perfect storm.

That storm definitely heralds the end of the reign of the Jug-Eared Genocidaire in Jerusalem and his atrocious apartheid state, of Trump, and probably of the Quisling Zelensky regime in Ukraine as well.

It may well end a lot more than just those things. I can’t tell yet. One whirlwind didn’t really get started until just last year, and the other two were both spawned this year. I can tell you that, historically, it is dramatic and emotionally-charged events like these which always precede successful revolutions.

It is time to start getting organized and thinking about making preparations for the disruptive times which are certain to come, if you can. If you can’t, well, at least try to stay alert so you’re not caught completely flat-footed when that storm hits.

Remember, it’s not the things you don’t know which will kill you; it’s the ones you do know which just ain’t so.

Don’t believe me? Watch what happens to Netanyahu and Trump over the next year or so.

Thank you reading, good day or night, and good luck.

