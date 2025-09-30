Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
12h

I hear a sound outside, like crickets or crows:

“Reap reap!”

“Reap reap!”

“Reap reap!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
@smokygirl2006's avatar
@smokygirl2006
11h

Thank you OB for another insight into these horrific, scary times. We all need to be ready. 😢☮️🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture