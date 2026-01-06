Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
14h

Yes, the Monroe Doctrine was meant to help the then-burginging new republics from their European slave masters, or to support Benito Juárez, the first indigenous president of Mexico. After Juarez's death, France managed to get an Austrian duke to become Emperor Maximilian I. But the people of Mexico prevailed, perhaps with a little bit of US help, and executed the foreign emperor in 1867. American imperialism has now almost played the role of Napoleon III in creating Maximilian I, after ditching the CIA asset Machado, for now. I suspect that Machado will manage a comeback. If so, the repeat of history would have happened. Except the US will play the role of Napoleon III. If so, there will be a day similar to that of the French surrender at Sedan in the waiting, in addition to the disposal of Machado.

I don't like Maduro at all, nor Chavez. But it is the Venezuelan people who should decide the fate of their political leaders, not me, nor someone in the WH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
10h

OK, but, is "winning" the goal? Or is the goal keeping the privately-owned, for-profit military-industrial-complex raking in our wildly-regressive tax dollars, even if they don't manage to grab their oil?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture