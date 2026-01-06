If the United States government is Monroe, we are Simón Bolívar.—Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolas Maduro

If you want to understand South America at all, you must first know the story of Simon Bolivar, and there is no better place to start than this most excellent biography by Marie Arana.

And it’s a great story. Arana tells it well. The biography reads like an action-adventure novel full of romance and passion, because that is the life Simon Bolivar led. Believe me, it’s an easy read, and you’ll learn a lot.

Bolivar has often been called the George Washington of South America, for good reason, although he can also be considered the Napoleon or the Alexander the Great of South America as well.

This man, born into the Creole elite of Spanish colonial society in Venezuela in 1783, the same year the British Empire recognized American independence in the Treaty of Paris, overcame tremendous odds to free his country of Spanish rule and to set up a more open and republican government that could endure.

The book does a great job of describing how the Spanish Crown foolishly took away some of those Creole privileges in 1808 when Napoleon invaded Spain. King Ferdinand, not the brightest bulb in the imperial Spanish ceiling, sought to extend royal power over his American colonies.

At one stroke, he alienated the entire class of people upon whose loyalty, or at least lack of enmity, the Spanish Empire depended.

Now, in order to get certain lucrative positions, one had to be born in Spain, not the New World. Two years later, its colonies from the Rio Grande to Argentina were in revolt.

Bolivar immediately joined it, soon led it, and did truly amazing things for the next 20 years until his premature death from tuberculosis. He assembled unwieldy coalitions into coherent fighting forces, he one-upped Hannibal by leading armies over the Andes, much higher than the comparatively tame Alps, not once, but twice.

He fought the Spanish, won and lost and won again, and liberated the current countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru, an area monstrously larger than the US at the time, with every conceivable type of terrain. He won. He lost. He regrouped. He won again.

Bolivar envisioned a Gran Colombia composed of all those countries, governed under one strong man who would be elected President for Life, to be succeeded by a Vice-President trained for the job. That never happened for a whole host of reasons that are detailed in Marie Arana’s book. She describes all of the personal loyalties and regional rivalries involved very well.

For me, the tragedy of Simon Bolivar is that he simply did not have the tools he needed to build a stable postrevolutionary order. He understood the deep class divisions which the Spanish had imposed for 400 years, and struggled to find a way to keep his new country unified in spite of them.

The best he came up with was the Napoleonic approach—one strong, enlightened man to lead them all, albeit with an elected Congress to help him out and to accustom the populace to democracy.

Bolivar didn’t think this solution was ideal; he preferred the American model, but thought a strong central government was absolutely necessary, at least for the foreseeable future, because his people had no tradition of democracy like the American colonists did.

In part, this was because so many of his people had been kept so woefully ignorant by the Spanish. In part, it was because Bolivar understood the class divisions of his society, but lacked a coherent theory to explain how it came to be that way and how to disentangle it.

Remember that this was from 1810-1830. Marx and Engels didn’t publish The Communist Manifesto until 1848. My impression from reading some of Bolivar’s letters is that he was trying to come up with a theory that explained social change and provided some guidance to his heirs. He was thinking along class lines, looking for ways to give the “lower orders” real democratic power while avoiding an all-out, many-sided, class war.

His solution was the caudillo, the strong and preferably enlightened man, as the best of a bunch of bad options. He may have gotten the idea from Gibbons’ description of the Five Good Emperors of the Roman Empire. No doubt he was strongly influenced by the perceived successes of Napoleon, and he didn’t understand the economic power dynamics of the capitalist and colonial systems of the time in the way Marx would later.

I cannot help but think that if Bolivar had had some better guidebooks, that he might have come closer to achieving his dream of one large federation of free peoples in South America. He really was that intelligent.

Buy me a Beer

Nonetheless, the story of Simon Bolivar is one of the most inspiring and fascinating you will ever come across. The man had one wife who died young, never remarried, had a bevy of legendary mistresses, led a life of hair-breadth escapes, brilliant flashes of insight, strokes of both military genius and luck, endured more than his fair share of treachery, victory and defeat, and displayed an unwavering determination to succeed which inspired many tens of thousands.

Simon Bolivar never quit, and neither have South Americans.

He may never have achieved his grand dream of a united South America, but he did leave a legacy of independence, determination, fortitude, a longing for real and peaceful democracy, and a fierce resistance to foreign domination.

That legacy is not going anywhere. We saw it cited yesterday by Maduro’s son. It was cited by the President of Colombia. It is a fierce determination to be free of foreign rule, and to never be enslaved again. It is confidence that success is possible, that resistance is never futile. It is the very foundation of Venezuela.

Washington would have understood. So would Lincoln, but Trump? No, he has no clue whatsoever. Neither does Marco Rubio, who would have been right there opposing all of Bolivar’s efforts to lift up the common people 200 years ago. All they see are resources, both human and mineral, to be exploited. To be ruled.

They will never conquer any of the countries Simon Bolivar liberated. They may impose a comprador government for a few years, they may partially wreck a country’s economy, they may inflict suffering.

But they can never win, and any troops sent to that part of the world to impose their will end up empathizing with the poor, bloody-damned Spanish soldiers of the 1810s who wanted nothing more than to go home and escape the wrath of Simon Bolivar.

His spirit still lives, and it can never be conquered.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, and can tolerate more emails, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack. You can also buy me a beer to help me keep scribbling and receive no emails at all.

Buy me a Beer