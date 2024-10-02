This November, American voters will face a choice between a kleptocratic real estate swindler whose greatest attraction is that he is hated by all the right people, and an empty vessel eager to be filled with whatever her kleptocratic masters see fit.

As this reality sinks in, the general response is a big MEH. The current map reflects that neither candidate is exactly inspiring.

Harris is no longer getting blown out in Texas, Iowa, Ohio and Florida, though it would take a massive swing for her to carry any of them.

The swing states are all within 3% either way, even with my little adjustments, so they are truly tossups right now.

If I adjust the map to who has consistently led in each state by a smidgeon I get this, but I strongly advise against using it for betting predictions at the moment:

In short, if the election isn’t rigged, it’s going to come down to who bothers to vote where, in just seven states, and probably in just one or two counties in each one of those.

I think Trump’s focusing on stories that get him instant attention, like the nonsense about illegal Haitians(they’re here legally, BTW) eating cats and dogs(they never did) instead of ending the Ukraine War and eliminating income taxes on tips has hurt him for one simple reason.

That is, he’s reminding most of us why we don’t like him, instead of reminding us why we despise the Biden Administration and that at least he would provide some comic relief and the occasional truth bomb.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are hiding $kamala as much as they can and hoping they can somehow manage to eek out a win.

So here we are, looking at another Who Cares? election as far as most Americans are concerned. After all, since Biden obviously isn’t running anything, it’s clear our oligarchy really doesn’t need a president anyway.

And, if they don’t, do we?

