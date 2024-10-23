A week or two ago, uneasy Democrats broke out their Really Big Stick and sent Barack Obama to Pittsburgh to lecture black men that they were just making excuses for their sexism when they said they didn’t want to vote for $kamala Harris because of her and Joe Biden’s policies.

The Wag of the Finger, literally, worked so well that Harris has noticeably slipped in Pennsylvania since then, and they haven’t even done any polls since Trump slung fries at a McDonald’s drive-in in the same state just so he could say that every minute he spent doing this was one minute more than $kamala ever did. Which is(drum roll)…True!

Combine that with the effects of hundreds of thousands of Arab-American voters in Michigan and at least 200,000 Muslim voters in Georgia, none of whom seem inclined to vote for $kamala, and we get this map.

For the first time since Biden was disappeared, the states leaning a little towards Trump are enough to push him past the magic number of 270 EC votes.

The horrible federal response to hurricanes that devastated parts of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina clearly didn’t help matters for Harris, either.

And somehow, I don’t think Dick Cheney, neocon, imperialist, and war criminal par excellence, endorsing Harris helped with anyone not already a member of the Democult.

If this trend continues, barring massive rigging of some sort, Trump is going to win the Electoral College and the election, although it’s still possible Harris will win a tiny plurality of the national popular vote.

The bottom line is that it will take a massive October Surprise to turn things around for Harris at this late date, but where can it come from? Netanyahu won’t help; he thinks Trump’s in his pocket. Is there any foreign leader out there who would be so sad to see Blinken & Sullivan go that they’d stick their neck out for Harris?

Harris’ best hope is Trump himself, but she’s so vapid she’s more irritating to most American voters than he is.

Trump continues to say stupid and outrageous stuff on nearly a daily basis, but I think there’s a large proportion of the electorate who just don’t take what he literally says all that seriously precisely because they know he’s making shit up.

They feel they know who he is, they remember what things were like when he was President, and they prefer him, bullshit and all, to the current Administration.

In response, Democrats seem to be doing the exact same thing Hillary’s campaign did at this point 8 years ago—smear Trump as the Most Evil Totalitarian Dictator Ever who will Destroy Democracy and smear anyone who says otherwise as stupid, evil, or under the control of either the Communists or Russia or Iran or somebody really bad.

In doing this, the Harris campaign production is committing the worst mistake possible in front of an American audience—it is becoming an incredibly boring TV rerun. We do know what to do about those.

