In my last post, I welcomed you to a new alternate reality, the one where Donald Trump was only slightly wounded in an assassination attempt.

But, if the multiverse theory is correct, there is now another alternate universe, the one where Trump didn’t turn his head and the bullet killed him. (photo courtesy CNN)

If he hadn’t turned his head, he would be as dead as the retired fire chief our assassin did kill. So what does that universe look like right now?

Well, the Republicans over there are in chaos now, aren’t they? Somebody clearly arranged for that young hunter to have access to that roof, and ordered the Secret Service snipers to hold their fire. That somebody, or most likely somebodies, definitely are powerful people in the federal government because there’s no one else who could have done it.

And they arranged it just days before Trump was going to be nominated. No doubt there are safe, establishment candidates being pushed on the Republican convention right now, and with all the confusion and emotional trauma going on one will quite likely secure the nomination, so that if Joe Biden(there’s no reason to replace him now in that other universe, either) goes down, well, some grift or the other will continue to flow unabated.

So what will the majority of the American people do over there? Will they sit back and take it yet again, or will they finally revolt? Without some sci-fi scanner to peer into the universe I just imagined, I have no way to know, but a revolution and/or civil war is very likely to happen Over There in a few months.

Either that, or there could be a declaration of martial law and the cancellation of the election by the Biden Administration to keep all of our counterparts safe from expressing their discontent.

Or both.

As far as our reality goes, it is clear that the assassination attempt was allowed, and it was timed to kill Trump just before the Republican convention. The old Roman question of cui bono?, or who benefits?, is clearly the Democratic Party or their masters who are willing to kill Trump to keep him out of the White House.

If Colombo was in charge of the investigation, he’d already be driving federal bureaucrats to desperation by listening to them, starting to leave, and then turning around and saying Just one more thing, sir or ma’am.

He’d follow the money. Ultimately, what is the one thing involving an astronomical amount of money that most starkly separates the two presidential tickets the most? Again, the answer is obvious—the Ukraine War.

Trump and Vance both want to end it. Biden and Harris want it to go on forever if possible. Colombo would follow the money trail and of course arrest some rich SOB.

We will probably never know, but we should most definitely suspect and not let them gaslight us. Never forget: the assassination attempt was allowed to happen, and it happened just two days before Trump was nominated at the Republican National Convention.

Coincidence is possible, and I’m a big fan of coincidence because it’s more common than dirt. But sometimes, to believe in coincidence requires a leap of faith that I am simply unwilling to make. This is one of those times.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck

