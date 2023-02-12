Once upon a time there was an ambitious woman who was determined to be the first woman President of the United States. She spent her life preparing for the role, marrying the right man, rising with him to live in the White House, complained about how broke her family was after he was term-limited out, and decided it was her destiny to become the first woman elected President.

Hillary Clinton didn’t succeed right away. She tried to seize the crown in 2008, but was thwarted when enough factions of the oligarchy decided that Barack Obama was the perfect Manchurian Candidate for them that year. He fooled everybody, including both Hillary and myself.

Huh. I have something in common with Hillary after all. That’s somewhat disturbing, but never mind.

Undeterred, Hillary waited and plotted and expanded her influence with the Extremely Important People, maneuvered a stint as Secretary of State where she took her cackling, disdainful laugh to new depths, engineered control of the Democratic Party machine and made damned sure no upstart, be they photogenic and Black or crotchety and white, would deny her the nomination in 2016.

To further insure she achieved her goal, she encouraged a buffoonish maybe billionaire, one-time reality TV star, and blowhard clown named Donald Trump to bluster his way onto the Republican stage and was delighted when he won their nomination. Victory, at long last, was at hand. Her destiny would soon be fulfilled.

Almost the entire corporate media predicted that President Hillary Clinton was an inevitability. The MIC salivated in anticipation of great profits to come, and sent two of is emissaries, Lindsay Graham and John McCain, to Ukraine to tell the Azov Battalion that the time for vengeance against Russia would soon be at hand.

Then something went horribly wrong.

The Midwestern working class refused to vote for her. All of them, regardless of ethnicity, either had been decimated by her husband’s NAFTA or knew someone who had. For Black working class people, they had just gone through 8 years of Obama and things had gotten worse. With Hillary Clinton, they knew they would be getting more of the same in spades.

Hillary’s arrogant, condescending attitude towards working class people didn’t help matters, either. For example, some of my union coworkers went to see her at a small park just east of downtown Cleveland in the late summer of 2016. There were the usual intro speeches, then Hillary went up to the podium, looked down on the small crowd, had a coughing fit, and split.

One of her people said she was having an allergy attack. Almost immediately, everyone was saying she was allergic to working class people. Any chance she had of carrying Ohio disappeared. Later on, she did a similar thing in Philadelphia when she demonstrated that a Philly cheesesteak and boilermakers were beyond her exalted ken.

Her oh-so-clever quip that no one needed to make America great again because it was already great turned more voters away, and she lost to the blowhard clown. Hillary Clinton, of course, didn’t see it that way. She couldn’t possible have done anything wrong. Then someone, perhaps Hillary herself but definitely someone in or close to her campaign, came up with a brilliant idea.

Russia was to blame. Trump didn’t really win. He was an illegitimate President. Russia had interfered with our election by stealing Hillary’s emails and giving them to Julian Assange. The Russians were blackmailing Trump so he would be Putin’s puppet. 17 American intelligence agencies said the Russians had interfered with the election, therefore it must be true!

And for four years we were bombarded with this crap that was never backed up by one shred of hard evidence. If you want details on how it was all done, how it was all made up, Aaron Mate’ and the Gray Zone have libraries of great, fully documented reporting on the subject. If you’ve forgotten the propaganda barrage, Matt Orfalea has a great montage to remind you.

Remember “Mueller Time?” Trump’s doom was always just around the corner. Yet, like some absurdly fat orange roadrunner, the Donald kept escaping Wile E. Hillary and her Democratic avengers. The reason was always the same. As Bill Clinton had once said about another manufactured scandal, there was no there there.

As Russiagate faded from most of the public’s awareness as people either stopped believing it or were dealing with other issues of far more immediate importance to them, something else had to be done to get Clinton, or at least her kind of people, back in power. To do that, Trump not only had to lose, but people needed to be scared to death not only of him, but of his supporters.

They screamed Trump had no respect for democracy, and was hellbent on turning American into Trumpistan. If only he would say something that could be framed as threatening to do just that.

He did. He said sometime in 2020 that he might not respect the results of an election if he lost. By summer, Democrats were warning that Trump would stage a coup if he that happened. Trump narcissistically called on his followers to meet him at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and a few thousand of them, mostly middle-aged or older, mostly white, mostly at least financially comfortable, showed up.

Everybody knew there were going to be Trump supporters in DC that day, yet no DC Police were deployed at all, and the Capitol Police seemed understaffed as the House of Representatives met to formally certify the Electoral College ballots.

Undercover DC Police and some feds managed to instigate the crowd to storm the Capitol, break through the apparently unprepared Capitol Police and into the building, took a lot of selfies, did a little vandalism and some petty theft, and wandered off when the DC Police were finally on their way.

I wrote about that day one year later, and nothing has changed, so I’ll refer you to that piece:

The Democrats frantically impeached Trump again, after he'd already left office with a blusterous whimper, and of course he was acquitted in the Senate, but not before those same Democrats voted to expand the Capitol Police nationally, accountable to no one, to protect Congresscritters against their own constituents and surveil us all to make sure we aren’t hatching any Domestic Violent Extremist plots against the federal government.

It was as if they’d planned it all along.

Regardless, Joe Biden had indeed been elected President. Many people long loyal to the “right people” like Hillary and Barry would soon have Cabinet-level positions again, and there was no ignorant buffoon to stand in the way of the proxy war against Russia that was now several years overdue.

But first, another set of key donors had to be satisfied, and the authoritarian experiment in locking down a whole city to catch two bombers needed to be extended to the entire country.

Next: Big Pharma, Covid, and the National Security State

Now, I must prepare a taco bar for the Super Bowl, and it should be a good game. Thank you for reading, good night and good luck.