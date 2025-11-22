Woodie Guthrie famously said that his music killed Fascists, and he had a point.

Woody died years ago, but his spirit lives on and new music which he would instantly recognize is still being made. Here is a pair from Jesse Welles, who is going strong even as Taylor Swift cruises along with her manufactured music in her manufactured life, which will be long forgotten when Welles will be remembered as an inheritor of Guthrie.

And he takes less than two minutes each to pillory two worthy targets. Ain’t no beatin’ around the bush here.

First up, a shot at United Health and capitalist medicine, most definitely a deserving target.

And here’s his latest, his Ode to the Losers who join ICE:

Country don’t mean stupid.

Thank you for reading and listening, good day or night, and good luck.

