The Spirit of Woody Guthrie Lives
A pair of folksy protest songs from Jesse Welles
Woodie Guthrie famously said that his music killed Fascists, and he had a point.
Woody died years ago, but his spirit lives on and new music which he would instantly recognize is still being made. Here is a pair from Jesse Welles, who is going strong even as Taylor Swift cruises along with her manufactured music in her manufactured life, which will be long forgotten when Welles will be remembered as an inheritor of Guthrie.
And he takes less than two minutes each to pillory two worthy targets. Ain’t no beatin’ around the bush here.
First up, a shot at United Health and capitalist medicine, most definitely a deserving target.
And here’s his latest, his Ode to the Losers who join ICE:
Country don’t mean stupid.
Thank you for reading and listening, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack, to help me keep scribbling.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jesse is just an amazing young guy. Something can happen in the news and he has a hell of a song out on it within 24 hours. His lyrics are really powerful. I was at a recent protest and a young musician showed up with a guitar and led a group of people in several songs. I got talking to him and asked if he knew about Woody Guthrie and he didn't. He did know of Woody's song 'This Land Is Your Land'. I asked if he knew of Guthrie's autobiography "Bound For Glory" and he didn't, but was interested in tracking it down. He did not know of Arlo Gutherie or Pete Seeger. But he was a HUGE fan of Jesse Welles.
The music world has changed so much since the 60s. With platforms like YouTube Welles can easily get songs out overnight with little production costs, no agents and make a living. The downside is the same thing makes it easy for everyone else to put stuff up and flood the zone.
It was amazing that Stephen Colbert not only had Welles on Late Night this week but that one of the songs he played was the ICE song. It was a comparable moment to Pete Seeger being able to play on the Smother Brothers show, effectively ending his McCarthy Red Scare era ban.
In a world of AI smut, a genuine artist like Jesse shines through the cultural smog. God, we need more young artists like him.
BTW, if you haven't read Bound For Glory, check it out. It changed my life in many ways. Buy a copy for some young activist artist in your world.
Book Description:
Woody Guthrie was born in Oklahoma and traveled this whole country over—not by jet or motorcycle, but by boxcar, thumb, and foot. During the journey of discovery that was his life, he composed and sang words and music that have become a national heritage. His songs, however, are but part of his legacy. Behind him Woody Guthrie left a remarkable autobiography that vividly brings to life both his vibrant personality and a vision of America we cannot afford to let die.
“Even readers who never heard Woody or his songs will understand the current esteem in which he’s held after reading just a few pages… Always shockingly immediate and real, as if Woody were telling it out loud… A book to make novelists and sociologists jealous." —The Nation
You can check it out on Amazon but buy from a local independent bookseller if at all possible:
https://www.amazon.com/Bound-Glory-Hard-Driving-Truth-Telling-Autobiography/dp/0452264456/ref=sr_1_1?crid=21ILZ5W9PYU7L&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.eIBWc-mJvsRpl_hasV0dcdQtt-1PXwc_NWOUEXa4uYucl4lV6TVDBkoUcxaTjs-7SdOnBFdXIVJpMT2E3r8W6r-181W01MtnsvRcTu4h392Gono-906JPnyS2UeVznpyEXuYHRti2xRd7lNv_YQzXgy8Yl0w79BJztX3yS0dzaZSU80NFzoZLLOIPH4nH_D5S-EC-Gt8aiHrnXWq7rzmB45juBtCYGhr9dBPDqvDIeo.7CF2PSf4Bbwa95bSG6xDVE11-2eVPjyikNbjCXgfg6Q&dib_tag=se&keywords=bound+for+glory+book&qid=1763847911&sprefix=bound+for+glory%2Caps%2C179&sr=8-1
Thanks for introducing me to a fine new artist, just my cup of tea.