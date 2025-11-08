Have you ever seen this particular flag before? I hadn’t until I looked.

No, that’s not the Palestinian flag. That is the flag of the Polisario, the resistance movement of the Sahrawi people, the indigenous inhabitants of the region directly south of Morocco, commonly known as Western Sahara.

To understand their story, one must know the story of post-colonial Morocco and its monarchy, which, with lots of American and French help, ruthlessly crushed its leftist, revolutionary opposition over a couple of decades.

The policy of the monarchy was to maintain absolute control, and one of the ways it did that was to make higher education impossible for most of the population. It was so determined to do this that it massacred a thousand students protesting this policy in Casablanca in 1965.

This is a long video, but due to how this story has been buried by the Western press for so long I think it is worth it.

So what does Morocco have to do with Western Sahara? Well, Western Sahara has one of the richest phosphate deposits in the world, and when Spain decided to withdraw from its African colony after Francisco Franco’s death in 1975, the Empire was determined to maintain control over those resources.

It did this by encouraging Morocco to annex Western Sahara, which it did, and to settle it with desperate Moroccans and kill or drive the indigenous people out.

The result is very similar to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, complete with a wall, observation posts, and minefields designed to keep the Sahrawi away from the land on which they once lived.

The Sahrawi who still live in Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara suffer from an apartheid system similar to the one with which Palestinians are so familiar. The rest still inhabit the eastern wastes or live in refugee camps in Algeria, the only country which seriously supports them. Here’s to you, Algeria(yes, they do drink alcohol and smoke dope in Algeria).

Wouldn’t an international movement to stop these genocides be a nice thing? It certainly seems necessary—Palestine, Sudan, Western Sahara, Burma, all of the endemic ethnic cleansing happening in central Africa come to mind—and it is long overdue.

Remember the Sahrawi. They are just as important as anyone else.

Thank you for reading, I hope you find time to watch, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer