Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
13h

You got me doing a little research on this young man. Thanks.

He's definitely made enemies with the CIA by expelling them. - "Burkina Faso Kicks Out the CIA in 48 Hours" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dInoDt8CFI

Another interesting article here: When Defenders of Sovereignty Are Branded as Threats: The Hypocrisy of General Langley’s Words on Burkina Faso by Damon K. Jones - https://blackwestchester.com/when-defenders-of-sovereignty-are-branded-as-threats-the-hypocrisy-of-general-langleys-words-on-burkina-faso/

The problem is, that now that he has made his enemies they will be after him. Like Gaddafi before him he is improving his country immensely and wants to keep their own gold. The powers that be don't like that and want to keep the African nations enslaved and at war in order to steal their resources.

Linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
15hEdited

I remember this one video by the YouTuber Cultured Thug, before his channel was taken down, on Thomas Sankara and CT really admired him as an upright and revolutionary figure and man. The thing is, Cultured Thug is a Fascist.

P.S. The French really f’ed over Sankara and Burkina Faso.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture