I thought I’d start the new year off on a positive and optimistic note, but in order to do that I would be hard-pressed to find anything in my own country. Fortunately, there’s this young man in Africa named Ibrahim Traore, whom I have had my eye upon for a few years.

This 17 minute long video from African Informant reminds me of WPA newsreels from the 1930s in how they try to show an entire country coming together to work together to make it a place its citizens can be proud of.

Labor-intensive construction projects. Medical schools and infrastructure. Massive investment in agriculture and industry designed to make the country a net exporter. New highways. A really kick-ass looking sports stadium with no billionaire owners. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Pride and a sense of unity and purpose. This is what a determined socialist government can do.

The contrast to the state of infrastructure, not to mention the state of the national mood, in America today could not be more stark.

This second 9 minute video is a look at Traore himself. This is his speech to a summit of the Confederation of Sahel States in Bamako, Mali two weeks ago.

He fully expects for the US Empire to try to take the entire confederation, whose third member is Niger, down. He also expects that West Africans will prevail so long as they unite in their determination to control their own destinies free of the dominance of foreign empires.

What a fine fellow he is. When was the last time you saw an American or British leader with this kind of fire? The genuine article, not the sprayed-on kind.

Traore is what a leader of a rising country looks like. He reminds me of so many who have gone before. I would be most interested in seeing if he reminds you of anyone.

You will see more news from that part of the world this year. The indigenous people are breaking free of Western economic domination, and reactionary forces in the West are bound and determined to stop them.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, good luck, and best wishes to you in this 2026th Year of the Confused Era.

