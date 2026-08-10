Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Pam2's avatar
Pam2
7h

Disappointed in his support of the Ukraine debacle. I voted for him in the primary so we could get rid of Crazy Haley and her dreams of Israel.

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W.D. James's avatar
W.D. James
7h

Nice balanced essay. SocDems have delivered about the best stuff that has been delivered to the working class in America. Agree with all your reservations.

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