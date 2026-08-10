The first thing you should be thinking is What do you mean by social democracy, Barbarian? By that term, I mean the liberal ideology which calls for preserving capitalism by keeping most people living in the capitalist society happy enough not to revolt.

This means that social democrats, whether they call themselves that or “democratic socialists” or Greens, don’t question the fundamentals of the capitalist system itself, the Prime Directive of which is more profits soonest regardless of consequences, and which requires the dominance of the employee/employer social relationship.

Social democrats, or socdems for short, like to think of themselves as morally good people who want to mitigate those consequences, because they know if the working class gets pissed off enough and/or desperate enough, it can overthrow the capitalist system upon which their living depends. Besides, revolutions can end badly, so sometimes Capital must give a little more back.

They’re the good guys, you see. Just ask them! But they’re also “realistic,” and know they must work with the system that we have. They’ll tell you that, too, and will call you crazy, or at least change the subject, if you dare to disagree.

It ain’t the things you don’t know that will kill you, it’s the things you do know that just ain’t so.—Mark Twain

Socialists know from our history that whenever push comes to shove, the socdems will back an authoritarian regime over a socialist revolution which threatens to actually empower the working class every time, because they’re not working class people.

In fact, truly small business and working class people in general usually feel a little…put off…by them, and there’s a good reason for that. (Below: some of El-Sayed’s supporters)

I can’t speak for Europe, but in the US, most socdems are members of the professional and professional managerial classes, what the corporate media often, many times inaccurately, calls the “upper middle class,” and what Obama meant whenever he said “middle class.”

Their ideology is naturally attractive to those who were in or wanted to join the PMC, only to see their jobs threatened or replaced by things like AI and Elon Musk’s massive budget cuts, or who have already had the doors slammed shut in their faces upon college graduation with a mountain range of debt.

To working class people, stopping the insane War for Israel to spend money at home, Medicare for All, and doing something about these damned data centers and surveillance cameras and ICE all sound pretty good right now.

The question revolutionary socialists, anarchists, and an array of conservatives who believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, or anyone who mainly just wants America to be a place where their descendants can thrive, are asking right now is something like this:

Should we support the socdems who are calling for some important things we want, or should we damn them for their liberalism and be done with them?

Well, sorry to disappoint any who hoped for an easy answer, but it’s complicated. It depends on several factors, one of which is the existence, or lack thereof, of a revolutionary organization effective enough to take power if the current regime starts collapsing.

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If there is no such organization, then the probable outcome of a sudden collapse would be a new regime even more authoritarian and tyrannical than the old one, with some of the same old families still exerting power.

Right now, in the United States, I don’t think the American Communist Party is geared up and ready to seize leadership of the armed forces like the Bolsheviks did in 1917, and I don’t exactly see any Continental Congresses or Sons of Liberty, either.

I do see socdems winning elections by championing solidly popular issues, and history teaches that they can sometimes materially improve ordinary people’s living conditions, so I can see the benefit for revolutionaries, meaning anyone who wants to see the existing Federal Government gone, helping some of them gain some real power.

Each candidate will have to be analyzed in what office he is running for and in which state she is, and the immediate material needs of the people in those places must be taken into account.

But sometimes, the office really is national, so let’s take a brief look at Doctor Abdul El-Sayed, the new socdem Democratic candidate for US Senator from Michigan. (I’ve been corrected a couple of times because I didn’t use the title, which was actually a compliment coming from me because I have almost zero respect for the American medical profession. After Covid and Fauci? Get outta here.)

Everything I say here about him comes from his campaign website and from his own words. He was born to Egyptian immigrants in Michigan, who almost immediately got divorced. His dad got custody and remarried a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution whose family had lived in the state since the 1800s, so odds are his stepmom had always been “comfortable.”

He went to the University of Michigan, played on the lacrosse team, which indicates some family money right there, got his medical degree at Columbia, and then was a Rhodes Scholar, just like Bill Clinton.

After he won the primary, establishment Democrats rushed to endorse him, even Chuck Schumer. There is no doubt a good reason for that—he is from their class, he went to the right schools, and the Rhodes Scholarship is named after the infamous British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, and its purpose is to make sure rising scions of the lower orders(as in lower than the British aristocracy) will think the right way when they get out.

Schumer’s a total Zionist, but didn’t dig in his heels. Even Hillary Clinton went on somewhere to give him advice—I do hope he doesn’t take it, since she lost two primaries and a general election in Michigan. He’s already ahead of her on that score.

IOW, El-Sayed was groomed to be an imperialist, and he is. He wants to end American aid to the genocidal apartheid state of Israel, praise be, but he still says Ukraine is fighting for its “freedom”, when in fact it is fighting for Western profits and fantasies of world domination.

El-Sayed, like other US Empire loyalists, sees the Iran War as a terrible mistake, but not the Empire and the capitalist system which demands it as something that must be destroyed so that our descendants can have a shot at decent lives, as socialist revolutionaries do.

Even so, if I were in Michigan, I’d vote for him this year. He and other socdems like him could be instrumental in cutting off American support for Israel, which I’ve been for since 1967 when they attacked the Liberty, and in driving Trump from what’s left of the White House, which absolutely has to happen so this insane war can come to a final end.

There’s also a high probability that socdems, and some establishment Democrats for that matter, will put a stop to this AI data center madness. In Ohio, even Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton have embraced that one, and it really is both a materially important and winning issue.

They might get some other stuff done, who knows? The 1974 and 76 Congresses certainly did for a brief while, even exposing multiple CIA and FBI abuses and shenanigans in the process.

As I said, I’d vote for El-Sayed this year. I’ll even vote for a few Democrats in Ohio I don’t much care for this year, because I’m convinced they’ll stop the data center madness here if nothing else, and that’s worth it!

Abdul El-Sayed may well be the Democrats’ next Obama—a smart minority candidate who does have political skill, is unquestionably intelligent, and talks a good game that makes most people want to like him. I wouldn’t be shocked if they ran somebody like him in 2028 the way things are going, and if they do, and they win, they might even stabilize the Empire for a bit.

Meanwhile, we who want a better future for our descendants need to start organizing our own economic networks and political organizations. When this corrupt, kleptocratic regime of ours does collapse, and it will, we have to be in at least some semblance of readiness to take control so the Fascists and dystopian technogeeks can’t.

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I’ll work with damned near anyone to accomplish that goal, and will even vote for the occasional liberal and socdem to buy it little more time, all the while keeping a sharp eye on the latter for their inevitable betrayal of the less well-advantaged who made their ascension possible.

My advice this year is to take a good, hard look at any socdem candidates running in your area, most definitely including their background, and, if the Republican is truly awful and the Dem has an issue that’s important to you, consider maybe voting for that D.

I don’t recommend giving them money; if you want to give somebody money, I and a lot of other people on Substack need it a lot more, but maybe your vote for them this year might just do some good in the short run.

Just never forget that they will always betray you for the sake of the Big Bucks if it looks like you might get actual power.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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