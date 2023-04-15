40 years ago my congressman, Democrat Henry B. Gonzalez of San Antonio, might have sent this letter to the Secretary of Defense, except it would have been about Nicaragua.
20 years ago my congresswoman, Democrat Stephanie Tubbs-Jones of Cleveland might have sent the same letter about Iraq, cosigned by Democrat Dennis Kucinich in the neighboring district.
Now, the letter comes from a Republican congresswoman, and Democrats tell me it is absolutely insane or evil to pay any attention to her because of who she is.
If you are opposed to imperial war, you can no longer vote for a Democrat, any Democrat, without being a hypocrite.
So true. I have to stand "left" on its head these days as it supports pure totalitarianism. The left no longer supports anything resembling those unalienable rights spoken of in the Constitution. The woke left has become the very beast they were ostensibly so fearful of.
Yup. Makes that pathetic lesser evil crap moot, doesn't it.
IMO, ALL the issues being flung about by both parties are merely campaign fodder, except, of course, those issues that either party can benefit monetarily - personally monetarily - from. All just fund-raising flak - except, really, considering they are now bought and paid for and owned - why do they need the chump change of ordinary citizens' donations? To give the illusion of participation?
The GOP is just as bloodthirsty over China as the Dems are over Russia. Except, of course, they will welcome anything from China that reveals the corruption of the Biden crime family.
I do think the EU may be starting to tatter and fray - France tells China that the West has fuck-all to do with Taiwan, Germany lectures China - IN CHINA - about human rights and supporting Russia and - Taiwan.
Am quite curious about what the hell the US/Dems think would happen if by some ridiculous nuclear assholery by Zelensky, Russia loses. Does Biden and his joke of an administration really think that BRICS will either disband or let the US join and tell it what to do? And the US may have murdered Gaddafi because of the threat of a gold standard that leaves the dollar out to dry - but gee, can the US murder ALL the leaders in Africa? Especially since Africa is busily kicking out the West? Do the Dems think they can wheel Hillary out like Hannibal Lecter and frighten the rest of the world into subservience? There is no endgame, it looks like to me, because the US vastly underestimated, not only Putin, but the rest of the non-West world. FFS, Milley has told his people to prepare the terms of a Russian surrender.
Yes, Biden/Dems have mucked up pretty much everything - and the GOP would not even pretend to fix things, just shovel their own brand of terrible things on our heads.
But hey, at least we have a video of Kid Rock shooting Bud Lite cans. That actually should be the new US logo or whatever. As if either party cares about that sort of thing except as campaign issue material.