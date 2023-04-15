40 years ago my congressman, Democrat Henry B. Gonzalez of San Antonio, might have sent this letter to the Secretary of Defense, except it would have been about Nicaragua.

20 years ago my congresswoman, Democrat Stephanie Tubbs-Jones of Cleveland might have sent the same letter about Iraq, cosigned by Democrat Dennis Kucinich in the neighboring district.

Now, the letter comes from a Republican congresswoman, and Democrats tell me it is absolutely insane or evil to pay any attention to her because of who she is.

If you are opposed to imperial war, you can no longer vote for a Democrat, any Democrat, without being a hypocrite.