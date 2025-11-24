Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

The Peaceful Revolutionary
Firstly, nearly all Anarchists are Socialists so your subtitle is like Evangelical Christians claiming they are the only true Christians. There were Anarchists calling themselves Socialists (and Communists) even before Marx called himself that.

Your framing is deeply flawed. This wasn't anarchism 'losing' to hierarchy in any meaningful test, it was societies devastated by disease (90% population loss!) being invaded by technologically advanced colonisers with no interest in coexistence.

Your logic is backwards. The fact that hierarchical states are better at conquest and mass violence isn't an argument for hierarchy - it's an indictment of it. Yes, centralised states can mobilise resources for invasion and genocide more effectively. That's precisely the problem with them. You're essentially saying 'the killer overpowered the victim, proving that murder is the superior strategy.' The ability to conquer doesn't make something good or necessary.

Your historical claim is overstated. Decentralised, non-hierarchical resistance movements have succeeded throughout history, from the Zapatistas maintaining autonomy, to resistance networks in WWII, to how guerrilla movements have consistently frustrated imperial powers. Vietnam wasn't won through Leninist hierarchy, it was won through decentralised resistance that frustrated American hierarchical military superiority.

Your conclusion doesn't follow. Even accepting that indigenous societies couldn't resist colonisation without becoming states themselves, you admit they rejected this because it would destroy who they were. They chose cultural survival over state survival. Your article literally contains its own refutation - when your argument is 'to beat them you must become them,' you haven't actually won anything.

Lenin's 'vanguard' didn't work. You claim hierarchical organisation prevents 'the old way' from coming back. The USSR collapsed and capitalism returned. China has billionaires. The vanguard party became a new ruling class that eventually restored capitalism anyway - just taking 70 years and millions of dead to do what it claimed to be preventing.

You're ignoring what anarchists actually argue. Modern anarchists don't claim that horizontal organising makes you magically immune to state violence. We argue that building a centralised state to fight the capitalist state just creates a new oppressor. The point isn't that anarchist societies can't be invaded, it's that creating your own hierarchy to fight hierarchy perpetuates the problem.

A 'balancing act'?. You end by saying 'we need anarchists after the revolution to check the vanguard's power.' But history shows vanguard parties systematically murder the anarchists (Kronstadt, Spain, Makhno, etc.). You can't balance against people who have the guns and the gulags. Maybe Leninists could stop imprisoning or killing Anarchists if they want to be their friends.

Your whole piece treats hierarchy's capacity for organised violence as proof of its necessity, when it's actually just proof of its danger. Indigenous societies didn't 'lose' because anarchy is weak, they were genocided by hierarchical empires doing what hierarchical empires do: massive, coordinated atrocities.

Gilgamech
OB I think you are right to identify hierarchical social and political organisation at large scale as the key advantage of the Europeans. (As well as the temporary very low population density that the Europeans saw as "empty lands")

The military technology difference at the point of first contact is not large enough to explain the domination of an initially smaller force against a larger one. The general technology difference was also not relevant at the initial point of contact. As the US became industrial that did enable it to break out of the eastern regions and take the whole continent. But industrialisation itself requires a highly organised society at scale.

