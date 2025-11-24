William Murphy recently wrote an excellent Marxist, socialist analysis of the origins of North American settler-colonialism in Massachusetts in 1620. I highly recommend it, and I am using it to launch an exploration of the same story from the complementary perspectives of both deeper time history and anarchism, specifically indigenous American anarchism.

First, let’s go back in time. Way back to about the time of King Arthur in Britain. In Central America, the Toltec and Olmec civilizations thrived, both of them clearly hierarchical, stratified class societies.

In what is now the continental United States, no such hierarchical cultures existed as far as we know. Before the cow or the pig or the horse, the indigenous cultures in the North were much as they were when the English came—semi-nomadic, semi-agricultural, semi-hunter-gatherer or fisher.

Tribes and clans engaged in a very effective form of crop rotation. They just rotated the people instead of the crops. A First Nation would settle on a good piece of land, stay there for a few seasons or a few years until the surrounding habitat started to produce diminishing returns, and then move onto another patch of land and allow the old one to recover. (Below: Iroquois village in colonial times)

These tribes were organized in many different ways, but few of them ever had stratified or rigid hierarchies. Many had peace chiefs or councils of wise men or women who decided how and when the tribe would do things, through consensus if possible, during times of peace. Governments literally could not exist.

During times of war, which were frequent, and resembled Viking raids or Germanic migrations as much as anything else in Europe, a war chief was selected, usually on merit. He would have extensive authority over the tribe until it was time to make peace, but that authority was never absolute.

Even clans within the same tribes could refuse to go along with the majority, and sometimes they would split off and either join another nation or form a new one of their own.

All of these First Nations had one thing in common when it came to organizational structures—they had no government. In short, the First Nations of North America were successful anarchist societies by definition. For centuries.

Then a supervolcano, probably in what is now Indonesia, went boom in 536 CE. Global climate was totally messed up. Civilizations collapsed or barely held on. The First Nations were devastated. More settled ones collapsed completely. Migrations and wars rippled across the continent.

Then things settled down and the Second Nations came along. This was the age of more successful hierarchical societies, with more hereditary class systems, in places like Cahokia in the Midwest and the Anasazi in the southern Rockies. (Below: Anasazi cliff dwellings, Mesa Verde, Colorado)

They clashed repeatedly with the more anarchistic, migratory nations for centuries. Neither ever came close to subjugating the other, but the more hierarchical societies gave every sign of being on the verge of becoming recognizable city-states.

Then the Little Ice Age came in the 1300s and wrecked them. (Below: scene from 14th Century Europe)

Whole villages of people, up to 1000 or so at a time, built earthen defenses and were massacred down to the last child at several Midwestern and Great Plains sites in the 1300s. The Anasazi abandoned their cliff cities as droughts killed their crops, and migrated to the Rio Grande where they became the Pueblo. Cahokia collapsed in war, famine, and possibly invasion.

It was during this time the ancestors of the Cherokee migrated south from the Great Lakes, and the Shawnee began their long trek from somewhere around Yukon or something to modern day Kentucky, fighting all the way.

Wagner’s heroes in The Ring cycle have nothing on those of Shawnee legend.

Then, just as a few more permanent agricultural societies were beginning to form once again on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near annihilation came.

In 1519, the Spanish brought smallpox, measles, mumps, influenza, and all sorts of nasty critters to which the now Third Nations had little natural resistance. The indigenous people died and died and died. The Spanish chronicled it. The survivors passed down the tales of it. The indigenous peoples of North America were laid waste by invisible and incomprehensible enemies. (Below: Spanish drawing of Aztecs with smallpox, 1520)

It didn’t help that the Spanish didn’t just stay in Mexico. In search of gold and natives to rape and enslave, Spanish conquistadors traveled up the Rio Grande, the Mississippi, all over Florida and parts of the South, and spread death and chaos in their wake. (Below: Ponce de Leon and a map of his journey)

The best modern estimates are that 90% of indigenous Americans died in 50 years. By 1570, it was over. 18 years later, the Spanish Armada met with disaster. About 25 years after that, the English settled at Jamestown, and then Plymouth in 1620.

The indigenous people were only just beginning to recover when the English came, and then started expanding in exactly the manner William Murphy describes. The de facto genocide, of which the English knew little to nothing, had left them in a very weak position, but it was definitely not unsalvageable.

These Third Nations who faced the English were all anarchistic societies as described above. Anarchy was their strength because it was sustainable and had served them successfully and well for millennia. It was also their fatal and tragic weakness.

They kept the old traditions, adapted them to newly available technologies, used the latter against their historical enemies and to make daily life easier for themselves. That figures. They also faced something they had never encountered before—hierarchical governments capable of organizational and logistical feats they had never needed or desired, and thus never had to think about.

Even worse for the indigenous, the English had hierarchies even more insidious than their governments—they had the master-slave and capitalist employer-employee hierarchies, plus religions both hierarchical and democratic.

And then there was the land. In stark contrast to the indigenous way, the English saw the land as something to be possessed, owned, exploited, farmed, grazed, mined, tamed, traded, bought and sold, bent to their will, and they justified it by convincing themselves it was God’s will. (Below: George Washington the young surveyor—there’s wealth in selling them thar hills!)

The corollary to all of the above is that if someone refuses to do any of those things with the land, then they have no right to call it their own and therefore it is free for the taking by the righteous or industrious. Very convenient. But that was what the primitive capitalism of the time demanded.

Even then, the prime directive was more profits soonest regardless, and that meant getting these anarchist indigenous people who simply had no respect for the value of money out of the damned way.

So relentless, hierarchical government in the service of capital went to work on North America. The only chance the indigenous people had by the time whole organized armies were being shipped across the Atlantic was to organize on a level they had never done before.

Some of them knew. Tecumseh, Pontiac, Little Turtle, but no indigenous nation was willing to follow the lead of a war chief from another nation for more than a season or two, especially if that war chief started telling them they had to adopt some of the authoritarian ways of the whites in order to survive and keep any sort of independence. (Below: Miami Chief Little Turtle, who defeated an ancestor of mine)

Indigenous nations faced an impossible choice. The only way to prevent the whites from taking them out one nation at a time was to unite and to organize, but if they did that, they would no longer be the same nations. They might have become one “Indian” nation that kept its independence, but it would have to look just like a white nation in how it was organized, so could the survival of such a state be considered a success for indigenous people?

The indigenous answer was clearly in the negative. They only gave up their old way of life when there was no other choice, and often not even then.

Hierarchy triumphed. Anarchy lost because it never had a chance. I submit it would have lost even if the indigenous people were not genocided by disease. There almost certainly would have been a native state that withstood colonization, but it would be a state, with an organized government of some sort, probably speaking one or two common languages.

Anarchistic societies can resist invasions by hierarchies and governments for a long time by making expansion not worth their while, but once that government makes it a policy and starts central planning the anarchists always lose in the end. As far as I know, there are no historical exceptions.

Share

This is the North American Lesson—A determined hierarchical government will beat and subjugate anarchical societies, or political movements for that matter, every damned time.

Dammit!

It takes hierarchy and organization to bring down a government and to prevent its loyalists from seizing back power in short order. Marx and Engels knew what was happening to the “primitive communists” of North America during their lifetimes. Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Mao and Ho Chi Minh knew that successful revolutions—meaning ones where the old way never comes back—all require some hierarchical organization and central planning in order to succeed.

There can be no direct transition from our authoritarian, capitalist society to real communal anarchy with no government required. Socialism, in one form or the other, is an absolutely necessary transitional phase, and, being run by human beings, is fraught with problems.

Buy me a Beer

Even the Founding Fathers we are supposed to hate admired the anarchical, democratic Iroquois way of doing things. After working for 33 years of my life for one government agency or the other, I find the anarchist, and communist, ideal of a society with no need for government very attractive indeed.

Familiarity breeds contempt, I suppose.

Over 60 years of studying history, however, teaches me a very different lesson. The socialists are right about this. A vanguard of the Revolution and a government that can effectively centrally plan are necessary to get rid of this sick capitalist system forever.

That does not mean that vanguard, whoever they may be, is entitled to rule the working class after the workers withdraw their consent to be governed by them, which means we still need anarchists to protect all our liberties from would-be tyrants, especially after the Revolution.

It’s yet another damned balancing act, and eternal vigilance is the price of liberty until human beings no longer lust after power over others. There are no silver bullets or magical formulas, and there will be no utopias.

Meanwhile, socialism is the best method we have for getting out of this mess we find ourselves in.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates available on Substack, to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer