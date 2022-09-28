The Danes and the Swedes say that the Nordstream 1 & 2 pipelines having holes put in them in three places is sabotage. I’ll take my Scandinavian cousins’ word for it. It’s not like they don’t have any experience with pipelines. So who did this?

Let’s start with the most intriguing suspect, albeit the least likely and therefore the most fun, that I’ve seen raised on Twitter, by some guy with a Polish name, who said it was Poland. WTF?, I thought. But he followed the money. Apparently the Baltic Pipe taking Norwegian and Danish natural gas to…wait for it…Poland, opened today!

According to Euronews, this has been in the works for years, as Poland, for reasons obvious to anyone who knows anything about Polish history, would prefer to trust the Norwegians and the Danes to be good natural gas suppliers than to trust the Russians.

But I run out of facts for this one. I don’t know how much gas can be delivered via this pipeline. I don’t know how much, if any, could be diverted to Germany. I know some is intended for the Baltic States, but that’s it. Germany was not mentioned.

The theory would be that Poland saw a way to make a mint off of desperate Germans by selling them gas while potentially hurting Russia’s pocketbook, too, so they shut down the Russian pipeline. The problem is that once the Russians and Germans found out about it, they’d both be pissed off at Poland.

The last two times that happened Poland ceased to exist as a country, so my confidence in this theory is a smidgeon above nonexistent. I must say it is creative.

Let’s look at the next suspect that is being bandied about in the Western propaganda mill we call the press: Russia. Russia certainly has the means, but where’s the motive? The only one that I can think of is the Russians thought it worth the risk of sabotaging their own pipelines to completely shut gas off to Germany, thereby causing social unrest severe enough to overthrow the grossly incompetent German government and replace it with one friendlier to Russia.

Or, the Russophobes will say, the Russians did it to wage economic warfare on Western Europe because they’re bad people and that’s why we must support the glorious Ukrainians in their valiant struggle against the Bolsheviks Orcs Nazis Communist Russians.

Barfity barf barf barf. What utter nonsense. There’s already rapidly growing social unrest in Germany and several other European countries over skyrocketing energy prices, and it’s guaranteed to only get worse over the winter, so there’s no need for the Russians to provide NATO with a talking point. Besides, they want to sell gas to Europe.

That brings us to the most likely suspect and here’s why in a nutshell:

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud seven months ago. Ironic, isn’t it? They hated Trump because he said the quiet part out loud too often, but Joe Biden has kept his promise that nothing would fundamentally change, in part, by continuing that fine Trumpian tradition. Thanks for the warning, Joe.

The US Empire’s motive for sabotaging the pipeline is simple—Washington wants to take even the possibility of Western Europe importing natural gas from Russia anytime soon off the table. The Ivy League imperialists running American foreign policy have probably even convinced themselves that they can successfully blame Russia for the sabotage by use of the Big Lie so that Western Europe will endure hardship in a righteous crusade against Russia while American Big Oil reaps the profits.

The thing is, there were American warships in the area around the time the sabotage happened. I don’t know specifically how the pipelines were sabotaged, but there are all sorts of different ways to punch a hole in a pipeline. Maybe the presence of the warships was a coincidence, maybe it wasn’t, but the fact remains that they were there and were certainly capable of doing the dirty deed.

Once again, it appears we have met the enemy and he is US. Star-spangled sabotage for fun and profit. Is there anything more prototypical of the last 20+ years of American foreign policy than that?

Thanks for reading, have a nice night, and if you have any other suspects, please reply!