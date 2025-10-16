Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sim1776's avatar
Sim1776
6h

Lol, they had to use AI slop.

How is it a "Nazi" trope that jews use money to buy government influence? It's true; AIPACtracker demonstrates this fairly well and those guys are Left-coded. Epstein was a Mossad-run asset through his handler Maxwell. Blackmail and bribery has been the go-to for Mossad probably since it was founded.

These people are evil monsters. Look into the Irgun before 1947; the inventors of modern terrorism. The first suicide bombers were Jewish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
9mEdited

Makes you want to puke.

Just doesn't it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture