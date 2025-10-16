I seldom make two posts in a day, but I simply could not pass this up.

I couldn’t resist trying the same thing myself, so to begin, here is the 1 minute and 34 seconds of the best Zionist propagandists have to offer, unedited by me:

Line by line, AIPAC’s brilliance in italics:

AIPAC is an American organization. Whatever.

Advances America’s interests and democratic values. Advances the US Empire’s interests and good old-fashioned American settler-colonial values.

Helps keep Israel safe. Ayup. Don’t see how that keeps America safe. Certainly doesn’t keep my savings safe, I know that.

Our 5 million American members help us elect both Democrats and Republicans to enact pro-Israel policies. Exactly! Why do you think I want all private contributions to all politicians banned? Thanks for making my point, AIPAC!

The ad says those pro-Israel policies include expanding America’s defense partnership with Israel. NOOOOO! scream the Trump voters who wanted him to end entangling foreign alliances and put America First.

What they really mean is Americans fighting their wars for them, of course.

Supporting life-saving security assistance. Ignorance is strength. Israel is good for Raytheon.

Confronting Iran and its terror proxies. They’re coming right out and saying they want Americans to fight and die for them. How refreshingly and Orwellianly honest of them.

Promoting peace and normalization. Yeah, the peace of the graveyard and the normalization of genocide.

Promoting Israel is good policy, and we want to make it good politics as well. Then they go on about raising money to elect pro-Israel politicians from both political parties and targeting politicians who are anti-Israel like that’s a good thing.

Brilliant! Keep on pushing those America First buttons and playing the Nazi trope of how Jews use money to buy government influence and fuck over everyone else and find out how well that works out for you, AIPAC.

AIPAC is leading the fight in Washington to secure the future of the US-Israeli relationship. AIPAC is leading the fight in Washington to secure the future of the Greater Israel Project.

Then there’s some blather about the destiny of both countries and it mercifully ends.

I’ll just say that AIPAC deserves an award for creating an ad that is guaranteed to alienate more Americans than anything else since Diet Coke. The paradigm has already shifted and they don’t know WTF else to do. They’re trapped in their own sick ideology, and in a way of thinking from which most Americans are now completely alienated.

For AIPAC, and for Israel, this can end in only one way—

Thanks for reading, good day or night, and good luck. I am finally going to get out and about on a beautiful NE Ohio day.

