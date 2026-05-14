Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
19h

Yeahbut, will the "AT LEAST 40 House seats etc. " be ACTUAL Democrats, or Republicans who call themselves Democrats?

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
9h

How well I remember 1974! Nixon was going down and things weren't exactly looking up, were they?

I give a couple of good tips (rhyming, no less) on how to vote at the end of this week's post: https://therevolutioncontinues.substack.com/p/an-empire-that-starves-its-citizens

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