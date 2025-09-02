Sorry I’ve been away from the laptop for most of the last several days, but when you live in NE Ohio and have a spate of beautiful days with highs in the 60s and 70s in August, that’s just too beautiful a gift from the gods to ignore by staring at an electronic screen.

I did, between beers and walks and pipes and grills, and of course the cat, come across two very good videos which demonstrate how paid propagandists and influencers in America operate.

First up is the long one, 45 minutes, from

. Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss examine the real reasons behind the Cracker Barrel logo and interior decorating changes, which have

to do with any culture war issues, but Blackrock does:

absolutely nothing

As Russell reminds us, these companies don’t believe in any moral or cultural issues, they believe in profit. The old Cracker Barrel logo doesn’t fit on a cellphone app, and there’s a capitalist reason behind the blandness of corporate architecture in the 21st Century.

That reason is private equity firms like Blackrock, which typically own 20% or more of stock in chains such as McDonald’s and Cracker Barrel. They make a lot of their money by selling and reselling land. It’s easier to sell a bland, easily rebranded building than it is to sell a trademark building such as the old red hut on the Pizza Hut.

I will add one more thing to Dobular’s excellent materialist analysis—property taxes. In Ohio and most other states, corporations typically get 2 to 5 year property tax abatements, as in they pay little to no property tax for that time, in exchange for “creating jobs” by opening up a new restaurant or whatever.

This is accomplished by the legalized bribery of small, as in maybe $1000, contributions to a mayor’s or city councilcritter’s campaign, and the sure knowledge that said contribution will go to that politician’s opponent in the next election if she refuses.

Then the abatement expires, the restaurant is no longer profitable, the corporation closes it, and then another one comes along and creates those jobs again in exchange for another property tax abatement that was purchased in the manner described above.

IOW, they are churning both land sales and property tax abatement, and they keep things bland and boring and sterile because it’s profitable for them to do so.

So where did all the culture war bullshit about this come from? Dobular and Weiss, with some featured videos from others, explain it very well indeed. A simple, capitalist decision motivated strictly by profit was turned into something to get a lot of people shouting at each other, and not coincidentally, remaining totally unaware of the real motivations.

Next up is Glenn Greenwald hosting Taylor Lorenz, who wrote the story in Wired Magazine about a rich liberal dark money group funding commentators who say things they like. Commentators like David Pakman.

Ugh. There isn’t a high school in America that doesn’t have someone who looks exactly like that who is the Teacher’s Pet or the hall monitor. Why is it they always have these faces which are just begging to be punched?

I think it’s because the Universe has a sense of humor, but I digress.

I was a little surprised to see Lorenz on Greenwald’s show, as they have had some serious clashes in the past. I say a “little,” because Glenn Greenwald really is a paragon of journalistic integrity, and he’s clearly a man who has learned that holding grudges is a waste of time and energy.

Here he gives Lorenz a chance to comment on David Pakman’s squirmy, slimy self-justification after she exposed how he is receiving up to $8000 a month for spouting his neoliberal, Zionist, shitlib bullshit. This one is mercifully shorter, only about 20 minutes.

It is good to see two journalists, who very often find themselves on the opposite sides of ideological issues, come together to systematically dissect one of the more contemptible liberal grifters. It is rather brutal, kind of like watching the Borg assimilate someone, but if you detest David Pakman you will most definitely experience schadenfreude by watching this.

What it all boils down to is that David Pakman already thought in the way the dark money liberal group wanted him to think, so they are paying him to just keep doing the same bullshit he’s been doing for years.

There was no need for his donors to manufacture any consent in Pakman; he’d already done that for them. They’re just giving him support to continue his efforts to manufacture consent in others, and maybe to set an example for some aspiring podcast grifters out there.

Finally, this last is a warning for my Substack audience. There will be more people like Pakman showing up here, and they will not disclose who is funding them because that’s in the contract to receive the funding.

They will mostly be shitlibs, for, as Lorenz explains, the conservative dark money groups tend to promote people from the bottom up, and kind of let their influencers grow organically, as opposed the the Democrats, who love institutions so much they prefer a top-down approach.

And if it’s clandestine, well, that’s so much cooler and more clever. Yah, I know.

But’s that’s how they think because if they didn’t think that way they would not have the degrees and the positions they do now, and David Pakman is a perfect example of this, complete with all of the requisite smugness and arrogance we have learned to expect from liberals.

Thank you for reading, and hopefully thinking, good day or night, and good luck.

