Mark Taylor
1d

In an empire of lies, lies are the currency!

If you consider yourself on the left or a traditional La Follette-era progressive, it's important to read Lorenz's article in The Wire. Also know that Brian Tyler Cohen, the sudden Dem podcast star, is not only one of those receiving $8,000/month from the sketchy corporate-backed Chorus group, he is one of the coordinators and trainers.

The fact that those who take the Chorus dole are bound by contract to not divulge their secret monetary relationship and that the group has editorial control over content there's nothing 'independent' about Chorus-funded blow horns. And the fact that information is kept from viewers is a deep betrayal in keeping with the overall betrayals of the Democratic Party.

What is emerging is a corporate-funded fake left version of a FOX News media dedicated to keeping the powerful mobsters of American capitalism in place.

I also recently posted on this con job: "BOUGHT OFF: Corruption Of Many American Dem/Liberal Influencers Exposed!" https://mark192.substack.com/p/bought-off-corruption-of-many-american

Mark Keating
21h

Holy hot sauce. I can make $90k/yr just spewing hasbara talking points? How much do I get for selling my soul?

I have been contemplating starting an a "Modest Propsal" - style campaign to "celebrate" the Israeli extremism on display in Gaza (and the West Bank... and Lebanon... and Syria...). My hope was that by cheering on these atrocities I might finally shock some people out of their complacency. But it's hard to parody this shit. It's already beyond unimaginable.

