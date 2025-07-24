The brand of dispensationalist evangelical Christianity in the United States which preaches that the land of Israel was granted to the Jews by God would not exist in the United States were it not for the Scofield Reference Bible.

This bible was written by a fellow named Cyrus Ingerson Scofield, a Confederate veteran, homewrecker, con artist, and scoundrel who had originally added a mess of his own thoughts as notes in the margins of a King James Bible.

Among those thoughts was this notion of a bunch of preordained events predicted throughout the Bible, but especially in Revelation, had to happen before the Elect were Raptured up to Heaven before the Return of Jesus to offer the choice of obeisance to Him or eternal damnation to everyone else.

And among those preordained events is the rebuilding of the Third Temple in Jerusalem by the Jews and the resumption of animal sacrifices to Jehovah.

Seems to me that if several hundred thousand women and children offered up by the Chosen People, in a human sacrifice so huge it would make the Aztec gods drop dead from overindulgence, isn’t enough to motivate Jesus to return to set things right, well, nothing people can do is.

Besides, whatever happened to “Ye will not know the hour of my coming?” Even this agnostic knows that one.

Anyway, Scofield’s ridiculous interpretation of the Bible would have gone nowhere were it not for the Oxford University Press, which published it in 1909, just eight years before the Balfour Declaration. Why did Oxford do this? To promote Zionism, even then.

Things were ratcheted up in the third edition of 1967, the same year Israel conquered the West Bank and Gaza, with admonishments for all Christians to always defend Israel, the land God set aside for his Chosen People, so that they could fulfill their destiny in bringing Jesus back on the Day of Judgment.

Not coincidentally, Hal Lindsey published his The Late Great Planet Earth in 1970, which my 11 year-old self bought as a paperback. I read it, got scared, asked an Episcopal priest about it, and he told me all about Scofield.

I had forgotten most of those details about exactly who Scofield was, why the Oxford U Press published his bullshit when they did, and how it became so widely disseminated and influential in evangelical American Protestantism, but I got lucky.

A Christian, a missionary no less, already did it for me. This article from Thinking About Theology has everything you never knew, and probably never wanted to know, about Christian Dispensationalism, why it’s bullshit according to any kind of orthodox Christian theology, and how Zionists have promoted it for many decades.

Consider it rhetorical ammunition if you like.

If you’re a Christian, with a genocide in full swing and apparently headed towards its ghastly completion, now is the time to go all fire-and-brimstone on these heretical dispensationalists whenever you meet them. Those who really believe in it can’t outduel you with Bible quotes, either, not if this old unbeliever can.

So remember this picture, from a conservative publication no less,

and give ‘em hell. They’ve bloody well earned it. Dispensationalism needs to go up on the shelf right next to snake oil remedies, or into the dustbin of history, take your pick.

I’m also sure Jesus will approve.

Israel delenda est.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

