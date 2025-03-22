This war, which cost the lives of several hundred thousand people, started over 40 years ago, but its repercussions are still with us today.

This is an in-depth, 40+ minute documentary, and, like all other documentaries in this series, very well-researched.

This story follows the money, and there’s a segment that shows which countries supported either Iran or Iraq or both, and why. Some of those whys are still very relevant today.

On a personal note, my destroyer was on Operation Preying Mantis in 1988, which the documentary mentions. I wasn’t there, because my ship needed a new IFF radar technician trained and my wife was pregnant at the time, so I was attending an Electronics Technician school when that went down. Lucky me.

But I heard the story firsthand from my shipmates. The Iranian ships the documentary speaks of were Swedish-made speedboats with .50 caliber machine guns mounted on them.

They took on an American destroyer and a frigate, charged straight at them and ran into surface radar-controlled 5-inch guns. It was no contest. Afterwards, anyone who called Iranians cowards around my shipmates would get a ration of shit, and most of them concluded the US Navy had been acting as a mercenary force for the oil companies.

“Join the Navy, see the world. Meet interesting people and kill them,” they said.

Few re-enlisted.

If you want to watch this, get comfortable first. I think you’ll enjoy it and probably learn a couple of things. I know I did.

Thanks for reading, and hopefully watching and commenting, good day or night and good luck.