Once upon a time, there was this nice, big, US Empire vassal state called Iran. It was ruled by a king called the Shah, who bedecked himself in beautiful uniforms and took his share of the grift which flowed to and from American and British oil and arms conglomerates.

My Jewish classmates in high school told me how countries like Egypt and Syria were bad, but Iran was good because the Shah supported Israel. After I got to college, I met dozens of Iranian students, most of whom were ardent supporters of one dissident leftist group or another, always looking over their shoulders for the Shah’s secret police, the SAVAK, whom they described as maybe slightly less efficient than East Germany’s Stasi.

The Shah seemed very well-entrenched indeed.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, this happened.

This video brought back a few memories to me, primarily of the seeming endless mass funeral processions punctuated by reports of security forces shooting down protesters and something about SAVAK and torture.

I was in San Antonio at the time, and remember when the Shah was flown into Kelly Air Force Base before being taken to hospital for cancer treatment, and the hundreds of Iranian students who turned out to protest. Shortly afterwards, Carter issued an order expelling many of them.

Then came the seizure of the US Embassy, the nightly reports of “America Held Hostage,” anti-Islamic fervor, the failed rescue mission, and the ascension of Ronald Reagan.

A few years later, my next door neighbor was an Iranian pilot who had flown his…F-14, I think…to Turkey after the Shah left the country. He introduced me to Persian cooking and I introduced him to Tex-Mex. He said he just got the best job he could find, and could never go back even if he did think the Revolutionary Guard could not help but be an improvement over SAVAK.

He was a damned good neighbor. I wonder whatever became of him.

The video is done by an excellent Canadian historian, Jesse Alexander, whom I have featured before. As far as I can tell, he didn’t get any of his facts wrong, but neither he nor I were in Iran at the time, so he may have missed some things. If you notice any, please feel free to point them out.

Regardless, the Iranian Revolution did end the phase of Iranian history where the country was essentially a vassal state of one foreign empire or the other, and I don’t think it is really over with yet.

One thing I learned from all those Iranians decades ago is that they are subject to many of the same Indo-European cultural things as myself, such as a love of alcohol, dancing, partying, music(most definitely including rock ‘n roll and disco), and an insatiable curiosity about new foods.

Perhaps that is why I have never looked upon Iranians as being alien at all. The ones I met just wanted the freedom to choose and a decent life like everybody else, and I have seen nothing since to change that perception.

Fanaticism, religious or otherwise, just doesn’t sit well with Iranians. They are too Persian, too fundamentally tolerant, too curious and willing to live and let live to make good generational, self-sacrificing fanatics. IOW, they are too much like Americans.

This is why I am convinced that the Islamic Republic, left to the devices of the Iranian people, will eventually become some other kind of a republic.

Thank you for reading, and maybe watching, good day or night, and good luck.

