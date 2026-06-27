It really looked like America’s 250th birthday this coming 4th of July was going to be the very worst one ever, with absolutely nothing to celebrate as the Empire spirals down, and all indications are it can take our economy down with it, which would well and truly suck.

Then, much to the dismay and panic of many who make their living from NGOs of Good Standing in the Great Democrat Party Moneylaundering & Grifting Operation, Democratic voters in New York City revolted.

All it took was the public endorsement of NYC’s Social Democrat Mayor, who delivered on some modest but absurdly long overdue reforms, and every candidate who was both critical of Israel and supportive of things the Democratic establishment would like us to forget ever existed, like Medicare for All, won.

The reaction from establishment Democrats was predictable, denouncing New York Democratic voters as anti-Semites, racists, bigots, and Other Bad Things. They accused the victorious insurgent candidates of stealing their volunteers, their voters. How dare they? The outraged entitlement was palpable.

Isn’t it interesting how every time a more progressive candidate—of any sort— wins a Democratic primary, that the establishment acts like a Confederate plantation order enraged by his human property running off; first, to join the white trash Unionists, and then for having the nerve to come back and torch all that hay—which they had cut and stacked under the lash in the first place—that he was going to sell to to the Confederate cavalry.

Yeah, plantation owners got very upset when stuff like that happened, and it happened a lot during the Civil War. Now, establishment Democrat strategists and elected officials are bleating in alarm: The communists are coming to steal your shit! How DARE they run as DEMOCRATS! A vote against an AIPAC-backed candidate is a vote for Hitler!

As if voters, and especially women and voters of color and all the identity politics constituencies who have traditionally supported Democrats for generations, are the human property of the Democrat Party and damned well better vote as they are told!

This apparently applies double to New York voters, since you had to have registered as a Democrat months ago to vote in the primary. New York Democrats didn’t want just any riffraff showing up to vote in their primary on election day, you see, which means those voters weren’t just people who heard Mamdani’s endorsement and then went to the polls at the last minute.

They’re mostly Democrat loyalists, but this time they flatly rejected the state and national Party leadership. I think many are sick of being lectured by a Party that rarely does anything for them.

I remember a coworker of mine in 2016, connected son of a Federal Judge to be sure, neoliberal shithead Clinton Democrat all the way, told me, after I said I’d never vote for Hillary, “You leftists need to shut up and do as you are told.”

He was dead serious! Full of absolute certainty, he was. Most amusing.

Of course, I laughed in his face as he looked down his wannabe aristocratic nose at me, but the Democratic leadership really does despise their own voters. Finally, at long last, those voters are reciprocating.

As Russell Dobular of Due Dissidence said, “They broke the libs.” That process really got going during the Biden Administration, when those worthies steadfastly enabled the Israelis to launch and sustain a genocide.

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For over a year, they allowed Israel to commit livestreamed mass murder, and only acted to try to stop We The People from seeing the livestreams. Then they ran $kamala without even giving their voters a chance to pick some other preselected candidate instead.

They rigged the primary twice against Bernie Sanders, and then decided it would save themselves a lot of trouble by doing away with the process altogether, and if Trump won, well, they’d just grift along like they always do and when in front of the cameras do what they do best—posture.

This time, the libs saw too much. The younger ones broke first, and then the older ones started seeing one dead child, one wrecked hospital, one desecrated church, or one demolished village too many. And if they raised even the politest of objections, they were met with harsh accusations of racism and Nazism.

One thing that happened in New York was that quite a few longtime Democratic voters figured out that the only way to object to genocide is to go all the way and demand the end of American military and financial support for the genocidal, and insufferably arrogant, apartheid state of Israel.

And then to dismiss the automatic accusations of antisemitism with the contemptuous ease of a duck letting water slide off his back. That term is now meaningless in America, but Zionists will keep hurling it because they don’t know WTF else to do. After all, it worked for so long.

Another thing that happened, intentionally or not, was that the largest Jewish community in America sent the rest of us a clear message—We are Americans first. We’re not those Jews in Israel!—because they’re really not. Most of the rest of us who have known any Jews personally are not surprised at all, but it’s nice to be able to point out some hard evidence to the real Nazis out there, not to mention to Israeli Jews themselves.

In fact, the margins of electoral victory were so large that it is safe to say every ethnic group in that wonderfully weird and diverse center of American civilization made it loud and clear that they are done with the promises, posturing, and condescending lectures of elected Democrats—they want results that they can see, they want an end to the Iran War, ICE, and the Israeli Genocide.

And they want it now. The response from the establishment was predictably comical.

Democrat propagandists pretended to lose their minds over a group of nearly all white Democratic primary voters chanting “You’re next!” at Hakeem Jefferies—house negro and presumptive next Speaker of the House—on the big screen, and went so far as to compare a mocking chant to a lynching. How dare white people stochastically terrorize this poor, innocent, and accomplished Black man?

Margaret Kimberly of the Black Agenda Report responded it would be nice to see an all-Black crowd chanting the same thing. So did maybe 90% of Black Democratic voters. This brazen attempt to reactivate identity politics, the driving force behind the whole woke thing during the Biden years, fell flat.

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It will take awhile before the DNC figures out that the paradigm has shifted and they’ve been left behind, which means their spokes-critters and bots and trolls will trot out incessant identity politics tropes like fast zombies in a bad movie, and grow increasingly frustrated and hysterical as those messages fail to change anyone’s mind.

The vicious apartheid state and its American enablers broke the political tool of identity politics when they broke the libs. Neither will be able to repair it, though they will try, especially postmodernist academics and party hacks who don’t know how to think in any other way.

This particular consent to oligarchy, which they manufactured for 50 years, is being withdrawn. That dog don’t hunt no more, and welcomed the socialist fox into New York’s political chicken coop.

Identity politics was designed to divide We The People so that we would always blame each other for our problems instead of the imperial capitalist system, and now New Yorkers have given them the boot. They will not be the last to do so, either.

So Happy 250th, America! Here’s your present—the collapse of identity politics.

Sometimes, you just have to take out the junk that never really did anything for you anyway so that you can make room for the things that can. Things like…economic class, socialism, peace, affordable food and housing, and streets without potholes, just to name a few.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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