Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
20h

Man I hope you’re right that the weapon of identity politics has been pushed to breaking point and can’t be used divide us any more.

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1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
17hEdited

The DemoCRAP establishment is so vile. I've gone to recent events sponsored by two Dem Congressional primary candidates in Wisconsin's 8th District and even though they say many of the right words and pose as progressives, scratch just a little and you find they are just more cat turds in the party litter box.

Until there are meaningful choices, I won't vote in any presidential or Congressional race. Not voting is a vote. With some 40% of potential voters not voting, criminals are going to office with just a pimple over 20% of the vote. What is that? That's an illegitimate government. It has no credibility. It has no legitimacy. It cannot long stand.

I have told the woke Dems who want to purity check me that my top three issues are: CLASS, CLASS and CLASS.

Address those three and all the rest will be resolved.

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