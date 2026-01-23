Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Teresa
11h

Thank you. Zionist Jewish Oligarchs and Pro Israel Oligarch supporters and profiteers will no longer be allowed control over our media and newspapers, or have monopolies when their loyalties are with a foreign government. Lobby's and PACS along with AIPAC can no longer buy our politicians. All laws enacted that hasn't followed our Constitution will be void. All broken laws and illegal acts will be prosecuted. On a roll......

The Revolution Continues
18h

"We’re talking about what billionaires want."

Yep, that's what it's all about--what the billionaires want. I'm amazed they've put up with Trump's faux pas for this long, but the profits were good apparently. The Greenland grift really was the most egregious move on his part, though. I do hope he's shut down for good, but not looking forward to Boy Vance as dictator.

