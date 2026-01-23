Our mad Emperor has launched so many political and economic disruptions he has damaged how smoothly the grift of capital flows to feed the insatiable appetites of our Economic Vampire Class.

Much of this class of insanely wealthy and powerful people has grown dependent on the military industrial complex of the US Empire, which can only grow its profits by preparing for and waging continuous war.

The grift flows through pipelines of finance and material which have been carefully constructed ever since the end of World War II, branching out to cover, influence or control most of planet.

One of the oldest, biggest, and most reliable of those pipelines of grift is NATO. Once a country joins NATO, it must dedicate a portion of its budget, ie the tax dollars of its citizens, on weapons and other military expenditures.

NATO was expanded to Russia’s borders to make the flow of very profitable grift even larger, and it succeeded. That flow was never threatened by the Ukraine War—quite the contrary—and the same goes for the Palestinian and Sudanese Genocides and the ongoing effort to spread highly exploitable chaos in West Africa.

Trump’s piratical, mafia boss treatment of Venezuela and other Latin American countries was no threat to it, either. Poor Maduro, he never got more than a wag of the finger on his behalf from Europe.

But then the Zionist maniacs and sycophants to Trumpian Ego came up with the bright idea of seizing Greenland for the future profit of what appears to be Big Tech, or just to see if he could get away with it and make us forget about the Epstein Files for a few days, and the portion of the Economic Vampire Class dependent on MIC grift was directly threatened.

Bad mistake, Trump and the Cabinet of Dunces.

Any American attack on Greenland would mean the death of NATO, a very good thing IMO—albeit I never imagined it would come about by an American invasion of the world’s largest and least densely populated island—but a disastrous one to global US Empire MIC grift, another good thing IMO, but we’re not talking about what I want. We’re talking about what billionaires want.

The sudden cutoff of all that NATO grift to the American and European MIC would be very much like what happened to Frank Herbert’s Imperium when Paul Atreides and the local Fremen population seized control planet Dune’s spice supply.

That is why Jamie Dimon came out and said seizing Greenland was a very bad idea. That is why a bland Canadian grifter named Carney—who they call a Prime Minister of all the hifalutin sounding things, slithering creature of Goldman Sachs and the central banks that he is—could stand up in front of the WEF to declare that the US-dominated “rules-based order” was always a fraud, and it was good while it lasted, but Canada and Europe can’t go along with it anymore because it no longer benefits them.

Trump’s antics no longer benefit some very powerful American capitalists, either.

That is why the Joint Chiefs told Trump they would not draw up invasion plans for Greenland—the NATO grift must flow.

That is why Trump made those ridiculous noises about deciding he didn’t need to invade Greenland—Leave that NATO grift alone! Idiot!

I think that is also why the talk of Davos had remarkably little of “The Deadly Dangers of Climate Change and Why the Masses Must Sacrifice Their Lifestyles” narrative of years past. That particular pipeline of grift must not be so potentially profitable. Why not?

Well, Trump pissed off China into tightly controlling who gets their rare earth exports, alternate energy sources rely heavily upon them, and most importantly, they just don’t provide a steady and reliable source of power for the New and Improved Bubble being dangled before the noses of our Economic Vampire Class anyway, which is AI.

They’ve even given up trying to force us all to buy Musk’s overpriced and underperforming electric cars, because Americans will be allowed to buy Chinese models soon, with only a 6.1% tariff tacked on.

In fact, a lot of rhetoric about Impending Doom from climate change has dropped off over the last year, while that of the glorious future promise of AI is damned near inescapable. All of this taken together tells me that the Green Grift has been abandoned in favor of the AI Grift.

The grift must flow. When the flow is disrupted, the grift must shift so it flows once again. That is what is happening here. It doesn’t matter from where the grift flows, or the material basis of the grift, and don’t even bring up morality; only that the flow is profitable and can grow. Once either condition is no longer met, it must be fixed or another source of grift must be found.

Perhaps it’s because the Chinese have made such progress in mass producing things like solar cells and windmills, not to mention building very unprofitable hydroelectric power plants Western capitalism will no longer tolerate, whereas AI is new and promising everyone who can invest in it that they’ll be rich beyond the dreams of avarice.

They said that about tulips once upon a time, you know.

Don’t bet on it. Yes, I think AI will turn out to be a bubble and a scam that sucks up a lot of grift in the form of the wages and savings of suckers. There’s too much money being poured into it, too much electricity being stolen from ordinary people to power it, too much hoopla and fantastic promises being bandied about.

Don’t worry. After the AI bubble bursts, they’ll make another one.

Trump’s erratic, irrational, and unpredictable tariff tantrums haven’t helped matters any, either. Every time you shop for anything and that product is out of stock, you probably have Trump to thank for that. In just a few months, Trump made the United States an even more unsafe place in which to invest, and worse, an unreliable and unpredictable business partner.

It doesn’t matter if your business is a capitalist bank, an anarchist syndicate, or a community co-op, you want your supply chain to be reliable. Trump’s most long-lasting impact may well be to make the US to be an undesirable and unreliable source of everything from people to minerals to currency to, well, contracts.

You don’t make contracts with those you know won’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Trump has disrupted the supply chain of just about every business in the country, large and small, with his tariffs alone, and once the Supreme Court strikes them all down as unconstitutional, because they are, they’ll be gone and the whole thing will be rightly seen as a whimsical, unnecessary, and disastrous experiment.

Finally, there’s Iran. Israel wants to turn Iran into another Libya or Syria; they want to break the government, and if it can’t be replaced by another Shah, they really don’t care. So long as Iran can’t interfere with their Greater Israel Project, they’re happy. And they own Trump big time. That much is obvious.

Unfortunately for Zionists, a major attack on Iran will probably result in American casualties and will definitely result in the closure of the Persian Gulf when the Iranians counterattack.

It is not even in the MIC’s interests, not to mention Big Oil’s, to shut down the entire flow of oil and all that very profitable grift that goes with it. It’s certainly not in their political interests to lose an aircraft carrier and a destroyer or three.

I don’t know whether or not there will be a US attack on Iran. I don’t know which faction of bloodsuckers will win out—the Zionists and their Big Tech allies or the other capitalists who are starting to see them as a liability.

If there is an attack, and the Iranian response is as disastrous for Western capital as I think it will be, that will only accelerate the isolation and eventual destruction of the genocidal apartheid state. It will also be such a many splendored disaster that I doubt Trump will be in office at the end of the year.

If there is not an attack on Iran, Israel will continue its genocide, the Ukraine War will grind on until the Ukrainians collapse, the grift will continue to flow towards AI instead of so-called green technologies, the Second Stagflation will go on, and a few oligarchs will decide whether or not to allow Trump to remain in office until 2029.

I don’t think they will. Trump threatened the Golden Goose of NATO and made some new and very powerful enemies as a result. He’s erratic, unstable, and the people surrounding him are grossly incompetent. Trump’s policies have destabilized trade, and his bullyboys in ICE have triggered the first attempt at a general strike in an American city in decades.

Plus the Federal courts are beginning to move against him and state and local governments are starting to make defiant noises. If there’s one thing our oligarchy hates, it’s local governments listening to their citizens. They are also not fond of constitutional crises, as those can lead to other sorts of crises, like revolutions. They really don’t like those.

If Trump goes, JD Vance will take over. He is Peter Thiel’s creature and so is even more owned by Big Tech than Trump, but he does have young children, which should make him more…receptive to certain suggestions from other quarters like JPMorganChase, Halliburton, and Raytheon.

Don’t look at me that way—that’s just how the MIC and Big Oil execs think about politicians and others they need to control. I know because I grew up with some of that sort. Yes, many are taught to be ruthless from a very young age, probably by parental example.

If I’m right, Vance will probably not be much of an improvement when he takes office, but we will be told he’s the greatest thing since the invention of the automated tortilla maker(that was in San Antonio in 1968, BTW). They will try to get us to project all of our frustrations with the system onto Trump and to think that they went through the exit with him.

But the only thing that will have changed is precisely where the grift flows on its way to the same destination, which makes precisely zero difference to thee and me in the long run.

The sickness is the capitalist and imperialist system, not the sick people who reap its rewards. Don’t be fooled when they trot out a new and prettier puppet for you to follow.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

