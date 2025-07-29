It is often said that the Nazis taught us the banality of evil. The world saw, through the new wonder of television, these otherwise ordinary people just following orders, just making the best of a bad situation which was imposed upon them by authorities they had a duty to obey.

That’s the gist of what those clinical mass murderers presented as their defense at Nuremberg, which was found wanting by the rest of the world.

The Zionists have one-upped their historical tormentors by teaching us the gleefulness of evil. Unlike the Germans, who at least had the sense not to make live broadcasts of their crimes, the Israelis actively celebrate theirs in real time on the worldwide internet.

Let us count just a few of the ways.

Look at the new duds we found!

No food for you, Arab scum! Israelis blocking the delivery of food into Gaza,

and looting it,

Israelis watching bombs fall on Gaza(courtesy New York Times)

(Courtesy Jewish Voice for Labour UK)

Israelis are brutally honest about their true goal—an ethnically pure Jewish state, the borders of which are never really defined. We need look no further than the current Minister of Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who provides a bottomless pit of genocidal quotations. To wit:

Occupation, settlement, and encouragement of emigration. Only in this way can we solve the problem of Gaza. To occupy all the land. To settle in all the land. And of course, to encourage the voluntary emigration of as many [Palestinian] people as possible to other countries.—June 6, 2024

The only way to achieve victory . . . is through the complete conquest of the Strip, a total cessation of "humanitarian" aid, and the encouragement of emigration. —July 8, 2025

[T]he food and aid depots should be bombed in order to create military and political pressure. —April 23, 2025

[W]hen Israel acts like the rightful owners of this land, this is what brings results. I see it in the terrorists' jail cells ... You should see them whining and crying in their cells. And this is our proof: When we decide we can, we succeed.—October 21, 2024

Why are there so many arrestees? Can't we kill some? Are you trying to tell me they all raise their hands? What can we do with so many arrestees. It's dangerous for the soldiers.—April 25, 2024

[The] only humane solution for Gaza is the mass deportation of its inhabitants.—January 28, 2024

We have all seen the graphic results of this deliberate Israeli policy. Videos of bombed hospitals, churches, mosques, schools, and just recently, a kindergarten(see Jimmy Dore on YouTube or Rumble). Like him, I don’t have the heart to post another image of a dismembered or starved child, but, in some ways, this one is even worse.

Gaza before and Gaza now. How can anyone live in such a place? Exactly. They can’t. That’s the plan.

Israel is a whole culture of people who have been indoctrinated since birth that their settler cause is just and any means necessary to accomplish said cause is justified. They’re obviously also taught to celebrate it at every opportunity. And they truly believe, if anything far more so than people like Goering did.

And that, dear readers, is their fatal mistake.

Zionists believed in their cause so much they celebrated and bragged about it, and they must have genuinely believed that their control over the United States government and American corporate media would infect the majority of the American people with their lust for killing Arabs and taking their land.

That has not and will not happen. It’s just now dawning on people like Netanyahu that something might be going horribly wrong, which is why they invited a bunch of younger Trump-supporting podcasters to Israel to set their minds right.

That won’t work, either.

The majority of the American people have already turned against Israel. This happened over a year ago, but the Israelis, and the Trump Administration, simply couldn’t believe it. Only now, as even the British Government’s blind support for Israel begins to quaver, do they start to notice what is growing in their rearview mirror.

Those “objects” will only grow bigger, for two principle reasons.

First, most Americans are fundamentally decent people who don’t like seeing women and children massacred and starved to death in supersized numbers.

Second, most Americans suffer from a declining standard of living and want most of that money our government is sending overseas spent on us here at home.

Instead, we’re being forced to pay for the genocide while our leaders threaten to jail us just for calling a spade a spade and order us to think about something else, like all of the imaginary things they have accomplished for us in the imaginations of their propagandists.

They should have known better. After all, we didn’t feel the joy of a Woman of Color at the cusp of the Presidency who told us to shut up about the genocide when She was speaking about some of those imaginary things just last year.

Yeah, I know, it was more like

Sorry not sorry, Israelis. We Americans do not feel your joy at the torment and death of parents and children. We do not share your expansionist dreams in the Middle East. We know that the time for Manifest Destiny is long gone, we recall the banality of Nazi evil and reject the gleeful evil of Zionism because both are wrong, unnecessary, and have absolutely no redeeming social value in global society.

We Americans are also heartily sick and tired of being sick and tired of PAYING for your atrocities as well. We haven’t figured out quite how to stop our government from doing that yet, but we will. It is only a matter of time now.

Israel delenda est.

While it breaks my heart to say that it will be way too little and way too late for way too many, there will come a day when that command I paraphrased from Cato will have been accomplished.

And when it is, it will be because most Americans, most Europeans, and most people on the planet in general, cannot even comprehend how we are supposed to feel the joy at the sight of Zionists celebrating cruelty.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

