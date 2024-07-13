There was a lot of competition this week, especially with Joe Biden’s warmongering at NATO, the spectacle of Democrats suddenly realizing that the man’s got some kind of progressive dementia, the gaslighting of Biden as some kind of good and kind man when he has never been either in his public career, but in the end I went for what I thought was the best biting comedy.

For one thing, it’s my birthday and I wanted something light. For another, with all of the continuing horror elsewhere, I thought you might, too.

Jimmy Dore, who unlike Biden never forgot his working class roots, comes through in less than ten minutes. Watch Biden’s greatest hits, and if you’re a Democrat, be proud!

Share

Buy me a Beer

For the record, the video Dore uses is from Democracy Now!, and the “narrator” is Amy Goodman.

Thank you for reading and have a good day or night.