I’ve been bashing the British Empire a lot lately, so it is only fair that I give the French one some well-merited attention as well. Here are two videos about France’s conquest, colonization, and loss of Algeria between 1830 and 1962.

The first describes the real domestic political reasons behind King Charles X’s decision to attack Algiers in 1830, the propaganda to justify it that sounds eerily familiar today, and the long, brutal war of conquest that followed.

Entire Algerian tribes were massacred. Some were deported to places like French Guiana in South America. Some 30% of the Algerian population, as many as 825,000 people, died.

They did not go quietly. Over 500,000 French were killed or wounded over the 73 years it took for the French Empire to announce it had fully “pacified” Algeria in 1903. And for what? Domestic political distractions, glory, the eventual rapacious profits of a few, centuries of suffering, bitterness and hatred.

The French went so far as to declare Algeria an intrinsic part of France, as if just commanding a such a thing could make it so. The Algerians, for their part, never accepted their fate and suffered under French rule and exploitation until they were inspired to revolt by the Vietnamese victory over the French Empire at Dien Bien Phu in 1954.

The result was the Algerian War of Independence, a long bloody affair heavily influenced by the winds of the Cold War, as very well-described in the Cold War YouTube series:

That war has inspired any number of great movies, including The Battle of Algiers and The Day of the Jackal. I know I got a lot more out of them once I understood the history behind them.

It was also a very bloody one, and ended only when Charles De Gaulle finally figured out there was just no possible way for the French to win. Algeria won its independence in 1962 and has never looked back.

Since then, Algeria has been one of the most stubbornly independent countries in the world, a fitting tribute to their ancestors who have been fending off would-be foreign dominators for thousands of years.

But that’s another story.

Thank you for reading, I hope those of you who are interested learn some things from the videos, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber, at the lowest available rates on Substack, to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer