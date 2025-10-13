Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

The Passionate Progressive
Thank you for these resources; they will make good viewing. I want to mention that The Battle of Algiers that you refer to was 'inside the 'beltway' viewing'' during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and though I saw it on Netflix when Netflix was showing decent international film viewing, it is available on Youtube. The director of Battle of Algiers is a great Italian Marxist Gillo Pontecorvo who directed another film about colonialism that I saw through Netflix....That film was Burn....And speaking of great films about French colonialism, a more contemporary director who captures the post WWII Algerian struggle for independence - the works of the great film director Rachid Bouchareb. The two most memorable Bouchareb films I recall are 'Outside the Law' and 'Dlays of Glory'. ...These are both superb films...

Related to colonialism subject was an interesting discussion on Garland Nixon this morning about how western colonialism has contributed to countless holocausts....but prior to October 2023, there was only one discussed....And though the West was responsible for that discussed holocaust, the west took it upon itself to solve its crime by committing another holocaust. Garland persuasively argued that one of the 'Resistance' successes is to discredit the exclusive employment of 'holocaust' for propaganda purposes.

