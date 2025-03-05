I’ve known something very nasty and bloody has been going on in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC) for some time, but there really hasn’t been that much coverage in the English language press.

I am not familiar with the producer of the below video, and he makes a terrible analogy between the African situation and that of Russia/Ukraine at one point(Ukraine really did persecute ethnic Russians for 8 years before Russia invaded, and there are no nukes or NATO involved in the DRC), but I think he got all the basic facts of the new war that’s broken out there right.

This is a long video for me, over 30 minutes, but it’s a complicated subject and I learned a lot.

The UN Security Council recently ordered Rwanda to withdraw its troops from the DRC, but there just hasn’t been much news since on the subject anywhere.

There are an awful lot of opportunities in the DRC that a lot of awful people are trying to exploit, so remember this mess has been simmering for decades if anyone tries to promote a brand new shiny winnable war there.

I hope you find the video interesting, and if you think it gets anything wrong, please let me know.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

