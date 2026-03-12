It didn’t begin with Iran. It began during World War II, when President Franklin Roosevelt made the fateful decision to allow every single capitalist manufacturer to immensely profit from the war.

A new national business model was created. Capitalist corporations developed an interlocking web of connections between themselves, the Federal Government, and communities in every state in America. Add all of the incentives provided for and demanded by capitalism, and voila!

The American military-industrial complex was born, and allowed to dominate both our domestic politics and our foreign policy throughout the historically profitable Cold War.

When old enemies were defeated and became vassal states to this new Forever War Empire, new ones were needed and therefore created. The laws of both capitalism and empire both require expansion, and the United States proved once again that capitalism united with empire can be a domineering thing indeed, but not an invincible one.

In order for the US Empire to be able to wage Forever War, it must be able to project military power onto its target, and that requires bases.

Imperial bases are nothing new, either. The British Empire expanded the way it did, in part, to establish coaling stations for the Royal Navy, whose ships projected that Empire’s power globally.

The US Empire is built on oil and concentrated firepower. Never forget the old American formula for waging war—More fuel, more firepower, more destruction until the enemy can wage war no more.

That goes all the way back to the Burner of Villages himself, George Washington, at the very beginning of the new United States of America. (Below: Sullivan-Clinton Expedition leaving Iroquois village, 1779)

But the Empire has to get all that fuel and firepower to where the war is, else war cannot be waged and profits cannot be made, so it builds bases within range of whoever the unlucky target nation is. If it cannot build, maintain, and defend such bases, it cannot sustain a war for very long.

That’s not a new concept, either.

The Forever War Empire has taken Nathan Bedford Forrest’s axiom to get there firstest with the mostest to a truly monumental scale. Not only does it build bases for the military, those same bases export American consumer culture and the CIA as well.

These bases must not only be built, but maintained and powered and fed. The US Government does not elect to do this itself—oh no, that would be socialist—so it contracts all that stuff out to other capitalist corporations, who provide those services at unimaginable costs. It’s great for the stock market.

Meet a newer American formula: Wage war in distant lands as frequently as possible for as long as possible.

If you need an example, look no farther than Afghanistan: the Empire kept a war going on there, with extraordinarily expensive bases and everything, for 20 years, and accomplished nothing but profit and misery.

When the Forever War Empire decided that Iran would be its next target, its incompetent, ignorant, and arrogant managers blithely assumed that things would go as they had before in the early stages of the Afghan and Iraq Wars—the Empire would pummel the indigenous forces and bases from a safe distance until they either caved or would be unable to effectively resist a ground invasion.

It turns out that none of the American bases from which Iran can be pummeled are at a safe distance after all. All of those bases in Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, especially Bahrain, either have been or are being systematically reduced to scrap by new drone and missile technology.

And Israel, fearsome, oh-so-clever Israel, is getting a taste of the medicine it has been dishing out to Arabs ever since that colonial abomination was born.

Yeah, sucks to be on the receiving end of a new military technology, don’t it?

It should come as no surprise that Iran, literally the Land of the Aryans, the heir to the storied Persian civilization which has survived, adapted, and matured for over 3000 years, is the country to turn Greek legend on its head, find the US Empire’s Achilles’ heel, and shoot it straight through.

The Forever War Empire cannot maintain its bases in and around striking distance of Iran. It cannot launch attacks from a safe distance. The alternative to the land bases are aircraft carriers, and as I described in detail in February, the Yemenis already proved that they are obsolete.

There are long range bombers, sure, but once they run out of “smart” missiles and bombs, which they will if this war goes on, then they will have to fly over the targets in Iran instead of standing off and firing, which exposes them to short-range air defenses. Such a campaign is also unsustainable.

The Forever War Empire is unable to defeat its opponent and install a puppet regime. It is unable to attack Iran from comparative safety. It is unable sustain the war for months or years because it cannot defend or maintain the bases it needs in order to do that. It cannot destroy Iran into submission.

Just as importantly, the Forever War Empire cannot extract longterm profits from this war, or produce the munitions needed to wage it for any length of time even they could be produced or diverted from other places like Ukraine.

As the British learned before—no bases, no Empire. The Iranians have a way to take away American bases, which means that other nations know what that ability is and will henceforth strive to obtain it for themselves. And they will succeed.

Iran has started something here that the Forever War Empire’s ruling class, which includes the British and EU establishments, cannot counter.

More fuel, more firepower has been countered by no bases, no empire.

That’s fine by me. Iran has declared independence from the Forever War Empire, and American, Canadian, and European citizens need to do the same. Its time is passing; we must therefore make a new time for new republics which only thrive in peace, and support themselves by means other than forever war.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

