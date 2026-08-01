Two and a quarter years ago, I wrote that a paradigm shift is happening in America.

Well, it’s already happened in many ways, and it’s building into a political tsunami. The first warning waves are already eroding the vacationland shore of establishment politics, both in the United States and Europe. I know the US better, so will focus on it.

In Maine, an anti-Zionist veteran seemingly came out of nowhere to clinch the Democratic nomination for US Senate, but our kleptocracy and Israel’s minions managed to put the kabosh on him. In Kentucky, the same people were able to scare enough older Boomers and Silents to the polls to defeat libertarian and anti-imperialist Tom Massie in one congressional district.

The problem for them is that the paradigm shift away from Empire and towards utter revulsion and contempt for the genocidal apartheid state of Israel is too large, too deep, and too connected to the dialectical materialist contradictions of the US Empire to be contained.

One of those contradictions is best illustrated by the overwhelming surge of resentment against AI data centers. The things need to be kept cool, so their capitalist owners divert drinking water supplies to do that because it is cheaper than building large air-conditioning units, but even so they require massive amounts of electricity, so the capitalists take it from the common people and then raise their rates to make them pay for that as well.

Capitalists want more profits soonest regardless, remember, and that regardless is coming back to bite them.

Opposition to AI data centers is now the most anti-establishment position a politician can take to guarantee a lot of instant votes for him or her, and socialists are leading the charge.

In Wisconsin, a state representative who once worked as a server in restaurants is poised to become the next governor. In Michigan, a socialist doctor will be the Democratic nominee for US Senate in spite of a massive Zionist propaganda campaign, and in Seattle it looks like true revolutionary socialist Kshama Sawant is going to challenge Zionist and Homeland Security founder Adam Smith, and probably win in November.

Even in more conservative places like Texas, Ohio, and Florida, it looks like more milquetoast Democrats are going to win by surprisingly large margins simply because their opponents are so obviously corrupt and all support more data centers and Israel.

Even the ultimate milquetoast Democratic candidate, Amy Acton, is ahead of Friend of Trump Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for Governor of Ohio for two reasons—first, she’s not an Indian-American multibillionaire who lives mostly on his private jet and various tropical vacation spots; second, she said she’d support a moratorium on more data centers while Ramaswamy wants them to dominate the Ohio countryside. (Below: literal Brahmin, multibillionaire, and deluded fool who thinks Trump voters will see him as white Vivek Ramaswamy)

In Texas, the Republicans nominated another Friend of Trump, who may also be nominated by future historians as the most corrupt politician in Texas history, for US Senate. While all this is quite an accomplishment for Ken Paxton, he is about to propel the most unmacho looking male Texan politician ever into Lyndon Johnson’s old seat. (Below: Democratic candidate James Talarico)

Even in Florida, house negro and Friend of Trump Byron Donalds, who had initially said things kind of anti-data center, now believes they are an inevitable part of our future, which will be enough for another milquetoast Democrat to trounce him come November.

You shouldn’t have taken that call from a Silicon Valley billionaire, Byron.

In short, this is a national trend, not just a regional one, and everything the defenders of the current regime do to crush it only accelerates it, and it’s all tied to that big two-headed Bugaboo of American politics, inflation and affordability, with a big helping of revulsion for the genocidal maniacs of Zionism and the homicidal chuds of ICE on the side.

Americans under 60, as a rule, cannot afford housing, transportation, utility bills, healthcare, and food. Throw in an expensive emergency and they face utter destitution. Add inflation to the mix, and they can face utter destitution even without an emergency.

Tell them they just don’t understand the realities of our system and don’t know how to navigate it, as Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted does, and they’re going to vote your arrogant, complacent ass out this year.

As if that isn’t enough, there’s one Donald J. Trump. Our Mad Emperor has painted himself into a corner, unable to crush Iran militarily and unable to cut his losses and get the fuck out of there because if he does that, then Israel will release that video of a 13 year old girl laughing at his tiny penis.

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This means that diesel will only increase in price, and that in turn drives everything up. If there’s one thing that history shows will piss off the American electorate every time, it’s the loss of purchasing power. That goes back at least to the Panic of 1837, when Martin Van Buren inherited Andrew Jackson’s economic suicide of killing the Bank of the United States and paying off all of the national debt. It didn’t work. At all. (Below: classic painting of the Panic year)

Van Buren lost the 1840 election in one of the biggest landslides ever.

Trump flaunts his wealth and that of his wealthy friends, rubbing his contempt for the American people into their faces with every photo from his gilded White Palace. His kleptocratic narcissism is on full display, and he demands that we celebrate it, just as Obama once said we should all celebrate wealth, especially if we don’t have it.

And then you lose your political base outside of think tanks, boardrooms, and the Knesset. See how that works?

A political tsunami is indeed building, and there’s nothing that Trump or his Zionist and megabillionaire backers can do to keep it from reaching the political shores of America. What will it look like?

Like nothing we’ve seen since 1974, that’s what. Something like this, but the regions will be colored different. The congressional map will be predominantly blue.

And the Senate will look something like this; again, there have been political regional shifts in the last 50 years, but it will still be majority blue.

Then, the Democrats already had majorities in the House and Senate. This year, they don’t, but the number of seats changing hands will be greater and the majorities will definitely flip.

Instead of gaining 37 seats in the House, I think the Dems will pick up at least 40, maybe even 50 or more, and they’ll have an outright majority in the Senate as well.

Will that magically make everything right? Of course not. These are Democrats we’re talking about, after all, and most of them will not even be DSA type socdems, just run-of-the-mill Democrats smart enough to change their tunes long enough to get elected.

They’ll look for ways to keep that corporate grift flowing into their bank accounts and campaigns, believe you me.

Still, that fundamental shift in the attitude of the American majority isn’t going away, and will only get stronger next year, and at least that will force Democrats to actually do something to kick Trump out of office before the end of his term.

They are likely to cut funding for Israel as well, with more Republicans joining them on this as they realize supporting the genocidal apartheid state is a great way to avoid being re-elected.

Paradigm shifts always take awhile, and they go forward in fits and starts, but sometimes they do hit the old order like a tidal wave and demolish its foundations, so that even if it remains standing for awhile longer, it starts to look more and more like a caricature of its old self, increasingly irrelevant and clearly headed to that good old Dumpster of History.

In the US, we are entering times where decades can happen in months. The midterms are only the beginning of much more fundamental change to come. Like it or not, we live in interesting times, so I figure we may as well make the most of them.

Push till it gives, and never give up, never give up, never give up. The Palestinians have shown us that is possible, and our own children and grandchildren demand that we keep moving forward for their sakes. And if you don’t care about them, don’t you dare ask me to care about you.

Yes, we can make things better for ourselves and our progeny.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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