Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
12h

We could be days away from

- Iraq absorbing Kuwait

- Revolution in Jordan

- Revolution in Bahrain

And if all that kicks off then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks very fragile indeed

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1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
12h

I have heard he had/has been traveling in various EU countries - my guess is trying to craft a 'plan B'....I could easily picture him stealing his ill-found wealth and going into exile.

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