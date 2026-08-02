According to all sorts of sources, including this detailed report from the Refugee Documentation Centre of Ireland for those so inclined, up to 70% of the population of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has Palestinian ancestry.

Think about that. Also recall that one of the oldest Zionist hasbara lines of them all is that there is already a Palestinian State—Jordan. I heard that from a Jewish kid in a Texas elementary school some years after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and the Israeli occupation of the previously Egyptian territory of Gaza and Jordanian territory of the West Bank.

No doubt this particular line of bullshit is older than that. I often heard it told as a joke, followed by righteous hasbara—Half the Palestinians are in Jordan anyway, ha-ha, ha-ha, let them have Jordan. They can keep it. The Bible says everything else belongs to the Jews, and even if you don’t believe in the Bible, the world owes the Jews their own country for all the bad things the world allowed to happen to them ever since the Romans took Jerusalem.

I don’t spend as much time on the internet as many, and don’t watch corporate news, but I don’t recall hearing that particular cacophony of claptrap for the last several years. I speculate this has something to do with the US-Jordan Defense Cooperation Agreement of 2021.

It was issued by the royal decree of this guy, Abdullah bin Hussein:

The Jordanian Parliament had no say in the matter. And if Parliament had no say in the matter, then the Jordanian people sure as shit had no say in it, either.

Now, the Americans are using those bases from which to launch attacks on Iran, whose government and people openly declare they would rather die than abandon the Palestinians being systematically murdered in Gaza and other illegally occupied Palestinian land.

If Palestinians aren’t moved by that, there’s something wrong with them. Of course they appreciate Iran!

And when most Americans know that this war is being fought entirely at the behest of the genocidal apartheid State of Israel, then you know damned well that Jordanians know it for sure. Ain’t no hasbara gonna work on them, neither.

This means it doesn’t take a quantum physicist to figure out that when Iran attacked those Jordanian bases, that there would be popular outrage against the monarchy for allowing the Empire to use them in the first place, and swift demands from the political elites to kick the US out before their own staff and employees come for them.

Now, everybody in Jordan’s political elites from MPs to retired military officers are calling for the King to rescind the aforementioned decree and kick the US out of the country.

I don’t know what this grandson of a British vassal from the Hashemite family is going to do, but if he has a healthy sense of self-preservation, he will do just that. If not, don’t be surprised if the upper classes in Jordan find a quick way to remove him from his throne.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, I’ve liked Jordan ever since I read the story of the Moabite king who defeated the Israelites, and good luck.

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