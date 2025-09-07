The following two videos by Warhawk, who is very good, accurately and graphically describe the revolt of the Dakota Sioux against the Federal government and Minnesota settlers in 1862.

The first video describes how the Dakota, driven back from the Great Lakes by white settlement to Minnesota, then forced into reservations, and then starved by graft and neglect while the Lincoln Administration was focused on the Civil War, revolted against intolerable conditions.

Just like the Arabs in Palestine, the indigenous people grew so desperate they struck back, and their timing could not have been better since so many Minnesota men had volunteered to fight in the Union army and were in places like Virginia at the time.

They had a lot of success at first, and the resulting panic among the settlers should be very familiar to modern audiences. Warhawk quotes Minnesota politicians calling for the outright genocide of all of them.

Lincoln responded by sending a Minnesota battalion, which had ingloriously run away like Monty Python’s knights at the First Battle of Bull Run, back home to settle things, and they did so with brutal efficiency.

After a couple of short battles against hopeless odds, the Lakota capitulated. The Minnesota settlers demanded that all of the participating Lakota be hanged, and they held drumhead tribunals to sentence over 300 of them to death.

President Lincoln, warned by the Minnesota governor that anything less than that would cost the Republicans seats in the upcoming midterm elections, refused, saying he could not hang 300 men for the sake of an election.

At the time, just recognizing that indigenous people were people was something of a revolutionary act, albeit a very lame one by our standards. Lincoln still authorized the hanging of 33 Lakota, which was the largest mass hanging in American history, and a stain on his legacy to this day.

That does not count the hundreds of Lakota murdered in reprisals before the hangings.

There are a lot of parallels between what happened in Minnesota over 160 years ago and what is happening in Palestine right now, but the sheer scale of the current genocide would make even those old Minnesota settlers blush. None of them could even imagine the hell we are witnessing today.

None of this is intended to justify what happened back then; it is only intended to explain it, for it is only by squarely facing our history that we can learn from it and apply that knowledge to the present to make a better future for our children, be they white, Lakota, or anything else.

Thank you for reading and hopefully watching these two relatively short videos, good day or night, and good luck.

