Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
1d

Thank you for making this connection....As too many-most Amerikkkans ignorant of history or geography - at least the neighbor I talked to yesterday (+ too many others) - ignore the Gaza genocide because 'the people over there have always been and will continue to fight each other'...Don't know where I heard it but I do believe it's true that the idea of the Nazi concentration camps came for the US Indian reservations...

..Duncan Bell's DREAMWORLDS OF RACE (2022) profoundly notes that at the end of the North American Indian wars, the Anglo racist theorists developed the concept of the Anglo world order.(union of Britain, Canada, US, Australia, New Zealand)..Never fully flushed out involved uniting the usual suspects on multiple continents and was fostered by elites such as Carnegie, Rhodes, H.G. Wells and others.....Though theorized for the first half of the 20th century, according to S. Wertheim TOMORROW THE WORLD, was the inspiration for planning, after the 1940 fall of Paris, of the post WWII world order....I do believe that the argument of Israel the client of the US or vice versa is a false argument.....The master planners are the transcontinental financial elites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
14h

I can't look at a $5 bill any more without thinking about how Lincoln had those Lakota braves hanged. Funny how that particular story isn't taught to kids in American history classes. Thanks for sharing a little known story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture