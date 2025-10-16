The core of Marxist philosophy is something called dialectical materialism, but what does that really mean?

The materialism part is easy. It has a presupposition, or an assumption that cannot be absolutely proven, which is that there is an objective material reality that goes on existing no matter what human beings think of it or, indeed, what we do to it.

It’s just there. It has its own laws, which we humans should definitely do our best to figure out in order to insure our own survival as a species(another material reality thing), but neither human beings nor all the gods we ever imagined had anything to do with its creation and evolution, and no amount of supplication to those gods or their priests will change a damned thing.

The dialectic is another thing entirely. In fact, it’s not even a thing, if a prerequisite to being a thing is existing in material reality. It is a model which was invented by a crazy(I think all philosophical idealists are crazy) German idealist philosopher named Hegel.

Hegel posited that each human system of thought always has its own opposite, and, very basically, applied one of Newton’s Laws of Motion to philosophy by claiming that philosophical or political or economic action generates an equal and opposite reaction.

He called these thought systems dialectics, which is synonymous with the more modern “paradigms.”

In historical terms, this means that the ideas of “free enterprise,” originally meaning the freedom of the rising bourgeoisie to conduct their profit-making free of aristocratic government interference(ie capitalism), and individual liberty, composed the new and rising dialectic which was then systematically replacing the old one—feudalism.

Hegel, in short, created the dialectic as a model in order to try to understand the fundamental economic, social and political changes that were happening all around him.

Karl Marx, the hardcore philosophical materialist, took Hegel’s model of the dialectic and built his analysis of capitalism—both how it was created and how it must eventually be destroyed—using the same model Hegel did, only in materialist terms.

Marx explored how those who control the means of economic production in a society also control the political power in that society. In feudalism, a small hereditary aristocracy controlled the means of production by controlling the land and who did what upon it.

In capitalism, a small class of people called employers make all the decisions for “their” employees in the workplace, and exercise enormous power over how those employees and their families live their lives outside the workplace. They even decide whether there will be any workplace at all.

Buy me a Beer

Marx, quite logically, argues that once the lives of those employees are made so miserable by the insatiable greed of capitalism, that they will rise up and overthrow that system in favor of one where those who actually do the productive work make the decisions on what that work should be, how it should be done, and how they and their families should live.

Or, in more Hegelian terms, the dialectic of capitalism will be overthrown and replaced by its idealistic opposite—socialism. Marx took Hegel’s model of understanding society and used it to understand it in an entirely new and powerful way.

But the dialectic is still only a model. It never worked in the material world as it does in the pages of philosophical treatises, it never can and it never will because it isn’t real, and is an imperfect creation of human beings, no matter how intelligent or talented they may have been.

In short, the dialectic, or the paradigm or whatever you want to call it, never has been and never will be some inviolable law of human historical change. It’s only a model. It’s a good model, but every model has its limitations.

For example, capitalism isn’t the opposite of feudalism at all in one very important respect—a small number of people still make most of the decisions for the large majority of people.

Under feudalism we had lords. Under capitalism we have bosses and managers and CEOs. Under feudalism we had hereditary wealth and power. Under capitalism we have hereditary wealth and power once again. Under feudalism the majority was not protected by noblesse oblige. Under capitalism the majority is not protected by electoral democracy.

Marx understood that. So does Larry Fink of Blackrock. Marx sought a solution where the ordinary, common people democratically decided how their own lives should be run. Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Mao, Castro, they all have said the same thing.

Pity they never actually did it.

For whatever reason, and that particular rabbit hole leads into an entire cavern of things that I am not going to explore today, none of them ever did away with the employer-employee system.

In Stalin’s Soviet Union, bureaucrats loyal to Stalin became the employers. In China, members of the Communist Party of China took over that function. Democracy in the workplace, or those doing the productive work themselves making the decisions, never materialized.

But none of them ever stopped talking about the sacred dialectic, did they? The dialectic would eventually and inevitably lead to the workers’ paradise under the wise stewardship of leaders who could no longer be questioned because that risked bringing the bad old dialectic back.

I know. There are Communists reading this right now and thinking, But they had no choice! Because the capitalist powers were constantly threatening the Revolution, a strong vanguard of Revolution and centralized state were necessary for socialism to survive at all.

I’m not going to argue that. The fact is that none of the socialist revolutions were ever given the chance to see if their ideas could actually work if they were just left alone and were allowed to conduct commerce with the capitalist nations on anything remotely resembling a level playing field.

It’s almost as if the capitalists were worried they might actually succeed.

In short, we really don’t know whether modern communism, by which I mean genuine democracy in the workplace, can work or not. No objective experiment on the subject has ever been allowed to take place. First the British Empire and then the US one made certain of that.

What we do know is that some socialist states, all at least somewhat authoritarian, arguably by necessity, survived everything the US Empire could throw at them. Bolivarian socialist Venezuela’s still around after 20 years of cruel and crippling sanctions. Communist Cuba’s been sanctioned since 1959 or 60 and is still there. Need I mention North Korea?

It seems to me that only very strong systems could survive such severe and systematic attacks for so long. Milei’s libertarian paradise of Argentina, OTOH, had to go crawling to the IMF for $30 billion and to Donald Trump for another $20 billion, but we’re supposed to think this guy is wrecking his country,

I’m just amazed at the resilience of Maduro and the Venezuelan Revolution, but I digress.

My primary contention here is that the Marxist dialectic is a model, not Truth, not Reality. I think it’s a good model, and it’s certainly proven itself to be more useful than all the models of climate change which predicted we would all be dead of heat exhaustion by now, or those of the CDC which got everything about Covid wrong, and it’s certainly better than the Divine Right of Kings.

But, like all models, it has its limitations. Never believe any model can ever fully encompass and explain anything. The best they can do is to help us better understand the objective material reality in which we live, but the worst they can do is to convince us of things that just ain’t so, and those who use them that way always have some self-interest at stake.

Usually, that self-interest lies in maintaining themselves and their families in positions of power over others, and that particular model of governance hasn’t changed in 5000 years. It’s called authoritarianism.

Beware of models, even the good ones.

If you want to take a deep dive into this topic, I recommend reading Richard Wolff’s work, particularly Democracy in the Workplace.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest available rates on Substack.

Buy me a Beer