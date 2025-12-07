Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
2d

Hey, OB and for everyone reading this...

I am halfway through reading a great new book: "Separation of Church & Hate" by John Fugelsang. His mother was a nun and his father a former Catholic cleric. He was raised learning the true teachings of Jesus, which runs counter to everything burped up and farted out in the White Nationalist megachurches.

The subtitle is, "A sane person's guide to taking back the Bible from fundamentalists, fascists, and flock-fleecing frauds."

Fugelsang is a comedian and uses just the right amount of humor and irony to make his point. It has been many decades since attending a church but in reading this book I have been reminded of just what a revolutionary Jesus was. Whenever possible, I think these "Christian" nationalists have to have their ignorant cynical hypocrisy called out and shown to be the lie it is.

You can read the book description on Amazon (where it has great reviews), but of course, if you can, buy from an independent local bookseller:

https://www.amazon.com/Separation-Church-Hate-Fundamentalists-Flock-Fleecing/dp/1668066890/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1GX4ICMCENH6N&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.J4zT6o3NOY_6H_QDLucS_mdJGwdvLbc16r3ZPGMTOy02SE8zJU40n5sfMy0ksMMir8COgEQc-FQvKqmRx23jevDQUQcf2v36XNLbupM2Yz_QCL2mfE7VrRM-qIdr0sJ8xxQFdvBbIiOGqq2Adysc3X_Z3SfUAo4rlUBuySp8YBoW4AiZxpE61F95i29KinpMyITPWqOl_FfZ1xwE9QkPta6Qv4ekv-BEenAaQ2rot9I.AOA3mRuK9fWvccOL6z2LFTVzC8hqrksFRsx7UH9ZEGI&dib_tag=se&keywords=separation+of+church+and+hate&qid=1765122580&sprefix=%2Caps%2C409&sr=8-1

The Revolution Continues
1d

"...And then they think trotting out Hillary Clinton will actually help them!"

Help them raise more demons as a hideous sacrifice of callousness and sheer evil to Lucifer himself. Hoping that the demons are coming home to ROAST (in hell)!

