“White Evangelical Christians and Zionist Israelis are the most demonic people in the world.” —Nick Cruse, Dec 2 2025

Metaphorically, he’s right. They have attracted the demons of confusion, arrogance, illusion, hypocrisy, and worse—the Demon Murphy, Enforcer of the Law—who turns everything they say and do against them.

I was a sailor. I have a deep respect for that one.

Behold what these white Christian Evangelists, these Dispensationalist heretics, have enabled. Behold what these Zionist Jews have done and are doing, and celebrate doing even as they cry persecution at those who believe the evidence of their own eyes and ears.

Mass murder, mass rape, mass bestiality, mass trafficking of young girls to powerful men, mass bribery, mass blackmail, mass organ harvesting(somebody read their Larry Niven), mass delusions of superiority and invincibility, and mass braggadocio and mass celebration of them all.

For our convenience and elucidation, all livestreamed 24/7 for more than two years. If there are demons, how could they not be drawn to those who do such things?

How could they be expected to be slandered by the actions of humans and then do nothing to put those humans in their proper place?

Of course these demons have come home to roost in the souls of the Condemned by the Rest of the World, and to have a jolly good time while doing it.

And they are indeed. When Megan Kelly says she wishes Trump would make shipwrecked men in the water suffer, when TPUSA haplessly ducks an interview with Candace Owens, when church attendance in the US has cratered, when a Vice-Admiral retires early and suddenly rather than ask others to follow an unlawful order, when the polls show more Americans sympathize with Palestinians than Israelis and a growing number see Israel as an enemy of the US, when Miriam Adelson takes the stage and looks and sounds like a Bram Stoker vampire, and then they think trotting out Hillary Clinton will actually help them!

Oh yes, I’ve seen such signs of sporting demons before.

I shall watch from a respectful distance. I have been waiting for this for a very long time, always in the minority, sometimes denied opportunity for a job or a promotion because I opened my mouth, never anything close to anything an actual Palestinian experienced, but something real nonetheless.

I’m entitled to a little revenge. The Palestinians, OTOH, are entitled to an ocean full of justice. It’s in the works.

Go get ‘em, Murphy.

Seriously, when one does a thing, one becomes the type of person who can do that thing. If you don’t want to become a monster which attracts demons, then don’t act like a monster.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

