Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
13h

Spot on..

I was born in 1966..

and we inherited the Fuck that Shit motto and embraced it like joints we smoked between classes at high school..

Mind you.. some of us were straight A, calculus, physics, AP classes type stoners..

The weed wasn't to numb our brain cells..

it was to make the bullshit palatable till we could get the fuck out of high school and on with our lives..

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John Merryman's avatar
John Merryman
11h

There is an interesting connection between Zionism and capitalism, in that as the deep philosophic insight of the Reagan years was, "Greed is good," the overall effect of this infinite growth economics resembled bacteria racing across a petri dish. Yet all large movements need some locus, some defining goal. Which Israel provided. Not only was it a vanity project of the Rothschilds, but it has been a pretty good synopsis of Western culture assuming itself to be the light unto/over nations, as well as the fact that Jesus was Jewish and Christianity, whatever its interpretations, from the Golden Rule to the Crusades, has been the foundation and source of the culture. Making all this mid wit religious revival a useful carrot for the military and the energy companies to get the crowds running along.

So now that Israel has collapsed into a moral abyss, as those markets using it a center of gravity are reaching the popping stage, it will clear the deck.

The fractures go to the foundations. Does anyone consider the political implications of the fact that democracy and republicanism originated in pantheistic cultures. To the Ancients, gods were as much metaphors and memes, as spirits. That Ancient Israel was a monarchy and the Catholic Church served as the eschatological basis for European monarchy.

That as fear, respect for the absent father figure faded, it left a void, filled by the will to power, aka, ego, rampant greed, or just a reversion to ethnocentric tribalism. It's not exactly coincidence Nazism and Zionism arose in the same milieu where Nietzsche was proclaiming God is dead.

The basic problem with monotheism, the Catholic "all-knowing absolute," is that a spiritual absolute would be the essence of sentience, from which we rise, not an ideal of wisdom and judgment, from which we fell. The light shining through the film, than the stories playing out on it.

Morality is not absolute, as it couldn't be transgressed, if it were. Like a temperature below absolute zero. Morals are those traits, integrity, honesty, responsibility, respect, etc, that one develops with maturity and enables a healthy and functional society. Not favors handed down from above.

Institutionalizing the spiritual has left a society that is a hollow shell, in which the most egocentric and sociopathic wield the most power.

Now it is collapsing. Finally.

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