I knew it would happen and that it would begin in 2021. What I didn’t know was that there would be an artificial accelerant to the process which would happen during the same year.

The academic, statistical categorization of the generation of Baby Boomers, which is typically defined as those Americans born between 1945 and 1962, ending when the post-World War II birth rate leveled off, paints us all with the same brush, but the material worlds in which we came of age were very different indeed, and so are we.

The dividing line begins in October 1973, and the ultimate cause is Israel. That month, the apartheid state was attacked by the combined forces of Egypt and Syria, and OPEC imposed an oil embargo on the Western countries which supported Israel.

Gasoline prices in the US immediately tripled, the world was plunged into recession, and the economic era of stagflation—a combination of inflation AND recession—began and continued well into the 1980s.

Those of us who came of age in 1974 or later faced a very different economy and job prospects than our slightly older siblings and cousins did. They are the generation for whom Happy Days was written. They are the generation who came of age slightly before or during the Vietnam War. They are the generation who identified with Platoon and Apocalypse Now.

The movie which best represents my generation’s perspective on graduating high school is none of those, but Dazed and Confused is damned near perfect.

The older Boomers are the generation that could tune in, turn on, drop out, and then be welcomed back into the middle management ranks of corporate America and the national security state with open arms a few years later, if they just styled their hair a little better, took showers again, and went along to get along.

They had revolted. They had protested. LBJ couldn’t have gotten Medicare or the Fair Housing Act through without them. Nixon wouldn’t have signed the Clean Air and Water Acts without them. They were the first generation to ever even have a large minority who rightfully saw racism as

Credit where credit is due, however, when they decided it was time for them to settle down, get steady jobs, and have kids, it really wasn’t much of a difficulty for most of them. There was no permanent retaliation for their temporary insanity, as the older generations saw it.

I’m of the generation that came of age after the October 1973 war. I never had to worry about being drafted because Nixon stopped that in 1970 after Jackson and Kent States, but things cost more and more, wages did not keep up with inflation, and jobs were more difficult to come by and to keep.

In short, those of us born from 1956 through 1962 tend to lead very different, and less prosperous, lives than the older Boomers. It is only natural that our political beliefs would be different, and they are.

We saw some of the lies clearly when we were younger, when we first encountered some kind of difficulty during those times when our older cousins were already set, safe, and secure. We tend to be less trustful of authority, any kind of authority, and are more suspicious of advertising.

We saw our older siblings and cousins, who had been flower children, hippies, and advocates of free love just a dozen years before, vote en masse for Ronald Reagan and practically worship the old fool.

And when we questioned them, we were told to shut up and grow up. At this point, I should ask, can I get a witness here?

Buy me a Beer

We couldn’t turn on or drop out without the real possibility of lifelong consequences, like a criminal record or simply being almost unemployable because of gaps in our job history. We were also the first to be unable to move up because the older generations held onto their jobs longer, for perfectly good economic reasons, but if we complained we were whiners.

Unsurprisingly, the traditional pollsters found that we were generally more “liberal” or “leftist,” and less likely to identify with either of the two government parties. In 2021, this started to be reflected in the polls, and now it’s obvious.

Most Americans 65 and older now have a more favorable view of Palestinians than we do Israel, and it isn’t because all of us changed our minds. Probably 40% us were already there. What changed?

The older Boomers died, that’s what changed. In 2021, when people born in 1956 turned 65 and were counted as “65 and older” for the first time, the Covid pandemic hit, and it just decimated the older Boomers.

I’m not going to go into my Plandemic rant here; I think we can all agree that a lot of them died during that time no matter the cause, and I will argue that this changed American politics forever.

Now, the youngest American who came of age in 1974 is 70 years old. Those who turned 18 in 1964, just in time for the Vietnam draft, are turning 80 this year. Many of the Boomers who were older are simply dead and gone and can never vote in an election again.

If you look at American polls for the 65 and older crowd now, you will see a definite shift away from the politics that elected both Reagan and Clinton and vacillated back and forth between one social issue after another that didn’t threaten capital.

The youngest of the Boomers are now the majority of the 65 and older demographic, which I didn’t think would happen for another five or ten years but, thanks to Covid and all the insanities of those years, it has, and it shows.

I’ll use just one example, the Economist/YouGov poll taken this month. Just look at the boxes with age groups and note that the 65 and older bunch isn’t all that much different from the younger generations.

There used to be a stark difference. It’s gone, and it’s gone simply because so many older Boomers, most of whom had lived in insulated bubbles of relative prosperity compared to the rest of us, and most of whom never got their news from alternative media, simply died.

This is also why the desperate Zionist attempts to monopolize traditional media are failing, and failing miserably: Most of their audience is dead.

You stupid, capitalist, More Profits Soonest Regardless motherfuckers deliberately killed off your most loyal demographic of voters in the United States, and parts of Europe as well!

While I knew some of those people, loved some of them, and won’t dance on their graves because I just don’t roll that way, their departure dramatically increased the effective political power of their younger peers, so to speak, and we just don’t think like they did.

Few in either the traditional or alternative media have picked up on this; the first probably because they don’t want to believe it or haven’t been told what to say yet, the second because many of them are younger and tend to lump the entire Boomer generation together.

This is a mistake, and it will become more obvious now with each passing month.

In a way, the genocidal apartheid State of Israel has adversely affected our lives for 53 years now. Most of us are sick and tired of being sick and tired of those bloodsuckers and their obnoxious, liberty-hating backers dictating American government policy and stealing our hard-earned wealth to finance their atavistic Greater Israel Project at the expense of our own children!

As we said when I came of age, Fuck that shit.

It must end. It will end. The whirlwind is forming, the younger Boomers are already a part of it, and the Zionists shall reap it, sooner than many think.

Israel delenda est.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, and can tolerate more emails, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack. You can also buy me a beer and receive no emails at all. Shares and likes mean much.

Buy me a Beer