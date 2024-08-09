My parents were New Deal and Great Society Democrats. My father was particularly outspoken about that in my youth, which led to me being beaten up on a regular basis by some of the other white kids walking home from elementary school in 1964 Texas, to cries of You’re daddy’s a nigger-lover!

Ah well, that which does not kill you does sometimes make you stronger.

Naturally, I grew up to be a defiantly dedicated Democrat, joyfully watching Texas deliver the election to Jimmy Carter in 1976. That all changed in 1993, when Bill Clinton fast-tracked NAFTA in spite of standing not 15 feet away from me in Denver’s City Park the year before and vowing to veto the thing if it ever crossed his desk.

The Democrats have gone down a dark and corrupt road ever since, to the point where it must be said, “Democrats, …

They can’t even pretend to be remotely democratic anymore, not after rigging two primaries in a row and barely pretending to go through the motions of a third, then forcing out the demented old psychopath they foisted on us in 2020 and 2024 only to replace him with

$kamala, exceedingly privileged DEI poster girl and superhero of the California prison industrial complex. $kamala, who implied anti-genocide protesters were Trump supporters before exercising her “meritocratic” class privilege by exclaiming I’m speaking!

$kamala, who is such a raging psycho bitch that her Vice-Presidential staff has a turnover rate of 91%, which is nothing new because she’s always had a ridiculously high staff turnover rate because she’s always been a raging psycho bitch for whom no one wants to work, not even today’s Democults.

$kamala, handmaiden of genocide, tool of the War Machine, and devotee’ of the national security state. $kamala, who could never possibly win a free and fair national election against anyone who either A) Just mentions her record, B) Can induce her into an inappropriate sociopathic giggling fit, or C) Both.

The Democratic base now behaves exactly like fundamentalist Bible-thumpers in a megachurch thanking their preachers for telling them what to believe and throwing their life savings at them in gratitude, then taking to their phones and laptops to spread the Word in memes that are juvenile at best.

They don’t deserve to be called democrats in any way, shape or form because they are not. They are authoritarian disciples of their “influencers,” “thought leaders,” elected Party officials, and propagandists poorly disguised as journalists.

So I won’t call them that anymore. They’re cultists whose doctrine requires unquestioning obedience to duly appointed Party authority. In short, they’re Democults.

They’re dangerous, for they support an authoritarian regime and a flailing Empire. But they’re also utterly ridiculous because they are Americans claiming to love freedom and democracy while supporting political repression and oligarchy.

Every accusation they make is a confession, for everything they accuse their enemies of doing their own leaders have already done, are doing now, or are planning to do shortly, like eliminating dissent from social media platforms.

So this former Democrat turned populist revolutionary now says, Don’t vote for them, and for the sake of yourselves and your families don’t send them any money. They have way too much as it is, and if you want to give your money away there are far more worthy causes in your own communities you can support.

If you support the Republic, you can’t vote for a dedicated servant of the Empire.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

