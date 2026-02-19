Just a week from Tuesday, on March 3, Texas holds its absurdly early primaries where Texas voters will choose just which two pre-selected candidates they will be forced to choose between as their next US Senator in the November elections.

The Republicans face a choice between the corrupt older incumbent and the corrupt younger challenger. Apparently the older one, Senator John Cornyn, said some things Trump didn’t like, so a guy named Paxton who is so corrupt the Texas House of Representatives impeached him 3 years ago mounted a challenge, no doubt expecting Trump’s endorsement.

He didn’t get it. Maybe Trump doesn’t want to piss off a sitting Senator when he may need his vote in an impeachment trial or something. Anyway, enough about the ‘Pubs; the Democrats are more interesting this year.

That is, of course, because of everything Donald Trump has done and not done since he was inaugurated. Suffice it to say that most Texans are not stupid, they don’t like foreign wars, or pedophiles, or being fooled by snake-oil salesmen any more than anyone else.

They know the economy sucks, they didn’t vote for the ICE Gestapo to disrupt their daily lives, and thus they are more likely than they have been in many a year to elect a Democrat to the US Senate when many of them express their frustration and outrage at the polls come November.

That’s why Republican strategists manufactured fake polls showing that Democrat Congresscritter Jasmine Crockett could win the general election. They knew that she is their last, best hope to hold onto that Senate seat, and that the stupid narcissist would believe their disinformation and jump at the chance for a better seat at the Table of Grift and Exploitation.

Which Jasmine Crockett did, like a trained seal. Who is Jasmine Crockett?

She is the daughter of a wealthy minister from St. Louis, just how wealthy we don’t know because that variety of snake-oil salesman doesn’t even have to pay taxes.

She’s never known any kind of financial hardship. She’s a scion of America’s small, wealthy, Black elite class. She is an eager participant in the vast moneylaundering operation that calls itself the Democratic Party, a loyal servant of the Empire, and a well-groomed Black Barbie Doll candidate whose only weapon is the shield of being a Proud Black Woman.

Let those charges of racism, misogynism, and misogynoirism fly! I used to hear that here in Ohio. My congresscritter is Shontel Brown, who is of that same class, and every bit as worthless to me as my Representative as Jasmine Crockett is to her own constituents.

When I first pegged Brown for what she was—a selectee of the ruling class—I was called names, though the postmodernists hadn’t invented misogynoir yet. I’m not called names anymore around here, except by Dem cultists. Everybody else knows.

Like Shontel Brown, Jasmine Crockett’s fake. Her whole projected life story is fake. Even her last name, so prominent in Texas lore, is being used as a manipulative tool. Yet, she may win the nomination simply because she is a black woman and the Liberal Cult decrees that speaking ill of her, much less voting against her, is vile and evil and far more disgusting than Bill Clinton’s trips to Epstein’s Island.

Too bad. Here I go again.

Crockett comes across as fake. I grew up in Texas. I still have family there. Most Texans see right through her. The odds of her winning the general election against another typical, corrupt, white male Republican are poor.

However, the odds of her Democratic opponent winning the general election are far greater, and this year I’d say they are at least 50/50.

That opponent, 8th generation Texan James Talarico of Round Rock, definitely comes from a more typically middle class background. He’s the son of a single mother who was adopted by his stepdad, and his net worth today is estimated to be around $2 million, which is chump change by American political standards.

Not to mention another reason for revolution, but I digress.

Talarico is running a Social Democratic, anti-corruption campaign that sounds Bernie Sanders-level milquetoast to this revolutionary socialist, and the typical cultish blindness of Democratic primary voters would probably have allowed Crockett to ooze her way into the general election, but then Donald Trump’s Administration blundered in to maybe save the day for the Democrats in spite of themselves.

Talarico went on Stephen Colbert’s show, but CBS refused to broadcast it because Trump’s FCC said it violated the Fairness Doctrine, of all the forgotten things. Censorship!, Colbert charged, the Streisand Effect showed up in spades, several million more Texans took a look at Talarico, and now the primary race is in a dead heat.

It really comes down to who shows up on election day now. If turnout’s high statewide, especially in the Hill Country, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley, Talarico will almost certainly win. If it’s average there and high in Houston and Dallas, then Crockett may well win.

I am not in Texas and I am most certainly not a Democrat, but I know something about Texas politics. Talarico will probably win the general election on the coming wave of national anger and revulsion, much like the one Jimmy Carter rode to narrowly carry the state in 1976.

Crockett is part and parcel of what is causing that wave, and would likely lose to the more familiar-looking devil.

That’s why the Republicans picked her to be their opponent. That’s why the lib bots will be especially vicious. That’s why Trump ham-handedly tried to suppress Colbert’s interview.

Like a far more famous Texan politician, LBJ, Talarico was a school teacher from the Hill Country, did not go to the elite schools, didn’t grow up in George Carlin’s Big Club, is in his 30s, and may be far more difficult for the Democrat establishment to control than is Jasmine Crockett.

If you’re a Texas Democrat and you want to win for a change, I recommend you vote for Talarico. If you want to continue to lose so you can virtue-signal about how much more moral and intelligent you are than your own extended family and neighbors, then vote for Crockett.

Which will win? Common sense? Or the Democrat Cult? I don’t know, but I’m going to find out in less than two weeks.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

