Why would Jeffrey Epstein keep this painting in one of his dens of iniquity?

The denials that Epstein ever displayed it are coming fast and furious, but those denials are coming from the same people who told us there was nothing to see here in the first place. I have the firm feeling Epstein did display it, and proudly, for good reason.

Call it satori if you like. A fleeting glimpse when everything is crystal clear, for an instant which is more than an instant. I know it sounds like gobbledygook, because there is no accurate way to verbalize it, and I will not try very hard. Zen taught me the futility of that.

All I can say is that feeling or glimpse or moment or whatever has never led me to the wrong conclusion before, and this time, it really feels solid. It tells me this:

The Epstein Files will reveal that Israel did everything it could to make 9/11/2001 happen, probably this year, and that will be that, as they say.

Why would anyone paint George W. Bush playing with paper airplanes amidst the ruins of toy twin towers? Obviously, it implies Bush at least approved of allowing the 9/11 attacks to happen and was gleeful that they did.

As I remember that week, he always seemed gleeful about it to me. Cheney and Rumsfeld were practically salivating, as you may also remember.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were definitely assets of Mossad. If they displayed that painting of Bush, they were bragging. It’s clearly an inside joke: Look at what we did! Ha ha! Ha ha!

More emails will come out, and eventually it will be undeniable. As they do, remember the great George Carlin’s axiom: No conspiracy is necessary when interests converge.

The neocon imperialists of the Bush Administration wanted to conquer Iraq as part of their quest for American global hegemony. Israel wants weak or no government in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to make them easier to conquer, which is a stated goal of the Greater Israel Project.

Israel uses the US Empire to break those countries, and then physically occupies them when the opportunity arises, as is happening right now in southern Lebanon and Syria.

In turn, the Israelis are a hammer to enforce US imperial will throughout the region, all the while using their kompromat on the American kleptocracy to insure that will is congruent to their own.

9/11 itself, the Patriot Act(and thus ICE), the war on terror, the Afghan War, the Iraq War, the destruction of Syria and Lebanon, the refugee crisis in Europe, the genocide of Palestinian Arabs, are all inextricably linked to the ambitions of American imperialists who are at least partly manipulated by the State of Israel into serving its own interests.

When this becomes obvious after some more details come out, and they will because we know they exist and we won’t stop looking for them, the oligarchs and politicians who are not caught in Epstein’s peculiar web will move to cut off all American aid to the genocidal apartheid state of Israel in order to save themselves from what will be palpable popular wrath.

Israel will not survive that coming storm, not as an apartheid state, anyway. The twisted Zionist dream will be shattered, its adherents scattered and hunted as they once hunted the Nazis, and anarchist rebels without a clue will wear Stars of David as they once did swastikas and SS lightning bolts.

History will rhyme again.

Israel delenda est.

And what will these revelations do to, or for, the United States? Or Europe? Sorry, my little moment of satori did not focus on those questions. I am confident, however, that time will answer them, quite possibly through you.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

