Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penelope Prill's avatar
Penelope Prill
7h

You make this Buckeye proud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaveh Ahangar's avatar
Kaveh Ahangar
10h

What we've come to realize, in the case of the 'Islamic Republic' mafia in Iran, is that they are not a true party to anything. In fact they are a creation of the American/Zionist colony's deep state every bit as much as earlier Hamas was.

How did Khomeini manage to survive Saddam's massive invasion? Why, with Israeli weapons of course. Where did Israel get those weapons? Why, from Ronnie and Ollie in the Whitehouse, desperate to drum up cash to finance their Contra death squads (we're sure you know all this, just for the benefit of younger readers).

More to the point, how did Khomeini/Khamenei and the whole regime survive 'til now, despite one of the most abysmal domestic records in the Middle East (quite a high bar)? Why, from being in a constant state of manufactured chaos, which never quite goes far enough to actually threaten them, courtesy of their US/Zio partners in crime.

The fact that in the recent 12-day 'war' Khamenei was not killed should tell you everything. This is pure political theater, and the IRI is a western-backed puppet to keep Iran weak and un-sovereign. Just like the Shah was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture