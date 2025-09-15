Recently, the Trump Administration has come under criticism for its apparent habit of setting up negotiators from Hezbollah, Iran, and Hamas for the Israelis to murder. Well, this isn’t the first time Americans have been accused of doing such things.

In March, 1840, the frontier in the Republic of Texas roughly followed where I-35 is today. To the west, the country wasn’t Texas anymore, regardless of what you might see on maps.

It was Comancheria, the domain of the Comanche, the fiercest horse warriors to ever ride on the surface of this planet. In 1840, for reasons of their own, the Comanche sought peace with the Texas settlers, and a couple of dozen of them rode into San Antonio under a white flag to negotiate.

They brought a white captive, a teenaged girl, as a peace offering. The problem was they had previously tortured her, cutting off her nose to name just one thing, and the gathered Texans in the building called the Council House went berserk in a classical cultural misunderstanding.

This video from History at the OK Corral tells the story very well.

Of course, the most powerful indigenous nation in North America wasn’t about to sit by and let these Texans get away with such a gross insult. Like the Mongols, the Comanche viewed emissaries as sacrosanct, for good reason.

How can you make peace if you kill the other side’s negotiators? How can a people who murders emissaries be trusted? Talk about incentive to do something drastic to teach the treacherous invaders a lesson!

The Comanche answered by launching the greatest indigenous raid in the history of American settlement and colonization.

Led by Chief Buffalo Hump, they rode over 500 miles in a few weeks, burned towns to the ground, including one that was never rebuilt, and made their way back to Comancheria with all sorts of interesting loot. In particular, the Comanche seemed to like umbrellas.

I picked this video about the raid because of how it includes paintings and portraits from the time. It also gets the locations right, including the “Plum Creek Fight” near Lockhart in the Texas Hill Country, when the Rangers caught up with the Comanche on their way home.

It was a running fight, and the Comanche lost much of their loot, but nearly every warrior got away.

The Comanche are still with us, BTW, owning their own land, mostly in Oklahoma, and this descendant of some of their very worst enemies is glad. They were, and are, a great people.

So are those who are not being properly respected by American diplomacy today.

Thank you for reading, I hope you find time to watch these two short videos, good day or night, and good luck.

