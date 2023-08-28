The Climate Defiance Disruption of the Democrat Fundraiser in Nantucket: Bourgeois v. Bourgeois and Grift v. Grift
Or climate is more complicated than they want us to believe
There’s been a great viral video going round of a bunch of young climate activists disrupting a Democratic Party fundraiser on Nantucket, of all places. The fundraiser was at the home of some wealthy liberal Democrat for the benefit of Massachusetts Governor Maura Hailee. Sabrina Salvati has a great take if you haven’t seen it:
During the comments section, an astute observer noted there were no Black people present. It’s worse than that—there were no working class people present.
For one thing, it takes some money just to get to Nantucket. And some time. You either fly, take your private sailboat or yacht, or take the ferry. None of it’s cheap. You can’t just hop on a train in Boston and go to Nantucket.
I was curious about this Climate Defiance group which staged the protest, and could afford to travel to Nantucket. First, I want to say I thoroughly approve of their tactics. Disrupting a gathering of arrogant, virtue-signaling wealthy donors to the corrupt politicians who serve our oligarchy? Oh, that’s priceless. I love it!
So I went to their website and a bright yellow flag immediately went up in my grift-averse mind. The first thing you see is a plea to donate money.
So I followed my dad’s advice to follow the money and find out just who is funding Climate Defiance. Influence Watch has the lowdown on them.
The group was founded in March, 2023. with principal funding coming from the Climate Emergency Fund, which is funded by such notables as heiresses Abigail Disney and Aileen Getty, not to mention the usual suspects of Democratic Party Moneylaundering Operation components such as the Sunrise Movement, Extinction Rebellion, and Just Stop Oil.
Note the person named Getty. There’s oil in them thar oilygarchs. And capitalists who see a way to make a fortune, and increase their own control of society, by exploiting the Green Grift.
Those who support the Green Grift believe that human activities are primarily responsible for the warming climate shift we are all experiencing. Many are very emotionally committed to that belief, as some are in the above video. I suspect it’s a desire for control—if humans are causing global warming, then humans have the power to stop it. If it’s something else, well, then they’d feel really helpless and that’s just unacceptable to them.
I’m working class. I know what it’s like to feel helpless, to know there is absolutely nothing one can do about a situation, and live with it. These young people at Climate Defiance probably don’t, but that’s just too bad. Climatology tells a different story.
There have been major climate shifts in the past; lots of them. One of the more recent is something called the Little Ice Age, which was a very cool period starting around 1300 CE which followed something called the Medieval Warm Period, which was at least as hot of a time as what we are living through right now.
For example, grapes grew quite nicely in England. So nicely, in fact, that medieval Popes in Rome would drink only English wine. Grapes stopped growing in England in the 14th Century and didn’t start growing there again until the late 20th. Was the Medieval Warm Period caused by human activity? Was the Little Ice Age? Of course not.
The primary drivers of climate change seem to be the energy levels of our slightly variable star we call the sun, and the wobble of our planet which does things like tilt the world to different angles of the sun’s rays and shift the planetary magnetic field around, with volcanos around to seemingly randomly throw up wild cards. All of these things have happened in the last few decades. All can significantly impact the climate.
None are completely understood by human science.
I submit that a star and a planet may have at least as large an effect on the climate as all the nasty things we humans have ever done. I can’t prove that right this minute, but I think it’s a reasonable hypothesis. The fact that people are encouraged to get outraged whenever anyone questions the narrative of human-only caused climate change just goes to show there are profits at stake.
What happened at Nantucket wasn’t the cause of Truth and Justice rising up to expose Hypocrisy and Corruption, but more of a bourgeois on bourgeois skirmish that doesn’t concern the working class at all, except to give us a good laugh at the expense of those who think they are our betters.
And remember, follow that money.
Thank you for reading and have a nice night.
Interesting.
I just wonder if you have any commentary on the grifters in that *other* bourgeois party that don’t even claim to be interested in the environment. I have no problem with you skewering the Dem party hypocrites, but isn’t there any venom left over for that other party, which also has nothing but even more contempt and hatred for working-class people like us… including women like me of every class, emphatically including working-class women?
True, the Repugs usually don’t do that kind of asinine performative politics regarding environmental issues - they just don’t give a shit. But it just seems a little, pardon the phrase, partisan to grill one of the Tweedledum parties while ignoring the ongoing behavior of the other. Or did I miss something?
(OK, full disclosure: I love the way you write, and I would just love to see that turned loose on that other bunch!)
P.S. The climate shift is indeed complicated and certainly involves the factors you mentioned*, but to disregard the human contribution is not intellectually tenable. The data comes from too many places, over too many years, and attributed to too many wildly, varying sources (politically speaking) for it to be otherwise.
*You probably already know this, but the Hunga-Tonga underseas eruption of 2021-2 is another potent input into the current climate picture… but the massive additional amount of water vapor will probably only affect climate in a short (2 to 4 year) term.
Brother, this is just nonsense. Most of your 'facts' are not correct (and look like they came from right wing and fossil fuel industry funded media). And you seem to have no understanding whatsoever of the Greenhouse Effect - which was discovered in 1824. Here's how it works:
CO2 easily allows in full spectrum light, arriving from the Sun in small, tight bandwidths which collide *less* with relatively spacious CO2 molecules. That light heats the Earth. The heat then radiates upward as larger bandwidth *infrared* light that bounces back down more readily off the CO2 (because larger bandwidth light hits the CO2 molecules more often). This increases heating of the atmosphere, ground, & water.
When there is too much CO2, (as there is now because of unprecedented industrial animal agriculture and fossil fuel burning) that trapped heat keeps increasing, and does not stop increasing. When such CO2-driven heating happens quickly enough (as happened during the Permian Extinction 250 million years ago due to massive CO2-releasing Siberian volcanic eruptions) that situation triggers cascading feedback loops (like the loss of reflective ice and snow at the poles) which make the heating even faster and higher. And at the same time the skyrocketing CO2 rapidly makes all water bodies and oceans far more acid than the life in them is accustomed to.
The heat combined with the acid causes huge collapses in the biosphere. This causes animals and plants to die in huge numbers, and that releases even *more* CO2, even faster. The widespread death of plant life also drives deforestation and soil runoff which loads water bodies and oceans with excess nutrients, and that heavy nutrient load combines with the higher heat and acidity to generate worldwide deadly toxic algae blooms. During the Permian this deadly heat/acid/algae-bloom combination and its feedback loops caused 95% of all life to go extinct.
Humans are now raising temperature, CO2, ocean acidity, deforestation, and water body nutrient load on Earth 10 to 100 times *faster* than during the Permian Extinction. It is the *speed* of change, of these combined factors, that is the danger.
In at least one case in our solar system, on Venus (the planet most like ours in size and distance from the Sun) the Greenhouse Effect caused a runaway heating so bad that it turned Venus into an anvil. It became the hottest place in the solar system besides the Sun - and this wiped out any life, or hope for life, arising there.
This was all understood long before modern day grifters like Gates, Soros, Al Gore, and the World Economic Forum started using their billions to coopt and manipulate the climate response and steer it in wrong directions that would make it impotent, and would trick people like you into doubting the actual, legitimate, climate danger, as well as the legitimate movement to reverse that danger which still exists and is doing crucial work (especially in my home state of California, where I am one of the activists in that movement).
I, and other activists and scientists, were warning people about all of this 40 years ago, long before the 21st century 'Green Grift' started happening.
Here is the link to an essay I wrote comparing our current crisis with the Permian Extinction:
"Nature Is Giving Humanity Our Final Extinction Crisis Warning"
https://ericbrooks.substack.com/p/nature-is-giving-humanity-our-final
In the months since I wrote that essay, 100s of dead sea lions & dolphins have appeared on California beaches due to an unprecedented offshore algae bloom, signaling a possible mass ocean die off. Here's NOAA's report on the sea lion & dolphin deaths.
https://fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/toxic-algal-bloom-suspected-dolphin-and-sea-lion-deaths-southern-california
The joint climate/extinction crisis is real, and if we all don't rapidly wake the hell up and do something about it, we are fucked.