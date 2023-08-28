There’s been a great viral video going round of a bunch of young climate activists disrupting a Democratic Party fundraiser on Nantucket, of all places. The fundraiser was at the home of some wealthy liberal Democrat for the benefit of Massachusetts Governor Maura Hailee. Sabrina Salvati has a great take if you haven’t seen it:

During the comments section, an astute observer noted there were no Black people present. It’s worse than that—there were no working class people present.

For one thing, it takes some money just to get to Nantucket. And some time. You either fly, take your private sailboat or yacht, or take the ferry. None of it’s cheap. You can’t just hop on a train in Boston and go to Nantucket.

I was curious about this Climate Defiance group which staged the protest, and could afford to travel to Nantucket. First, I want to say I thoroughly approve of their tactics. Disrupting a gathering of arrogant, virtue-signaling wealthy donors to the corrupt politicians who serve our oligarchy? Oh, that’s priceless. I love it!

So I went to their website and a bright yellow flag immediately went up in my grift-averse mind. The first thing you see is a plea to donate money.

So I followed my dad’s advice to follow the money and find out just who is funding Climate Defiance. Influence Watch has the lowdown on them.

The group was founded in March, 2023. with principal funding coming from the Climate Emergency Fund, which is funded by such notables as heiresses Abigail Disney and Aileen Getty, not to mention the usual suspects of Democratic Party Moneylaundering Operation components such as the Sunrise Movement, Extinction Rebellion, and Just Stop Oil.

Note the person named Getty. There’s oil in them thar oilygarchs. And capitalists who see a way to make a fortune, and increase their own control of society, by exploiting the Green Grift.

Those who support the Green Grift believe that human activities are primarily responsible for the warming climate shift we are all experiencing. Many are very emotionally committed to that belief, as some are in the above video. I suspect it’s a desire for control—if humans are causing global warming, then humans have the power to stop it. If it’s something else, well, then they’d feel really helpless and that’s just unacceptable to them.

I’m working class. I know what it’s like to feel helpless, to know there is absolutely nothing one can do about a situation, and live with it. These young people at Climate Defiance probably don’t, but that’s just too bad. Climatology tells a different story.

There have been major climate shifts in the past; lots of them. One of the more recent is something called the Little Ice Age, which was a very cool period starting around 1300 CE which followed something called the Medieval Warm Period, which was at least as hot of a time as what we are living through right now.

For example, grapes grew quite nicely in England. So nicely, in fact, that medieval Popes in Rome would drink only English wine. Grapes stopped growing in England in the 14th Century and didn’t start growing there again until the late 20th. Was the Medieval Warm Period caused by human activity? Was the Little Ice Age? Of course not.

The primary drivers of climate change seem to be the energy levels of our slightly variable star we call the sun, and the wobble of our planet which does things like tilt the world to different angles of the sun’s rays and shift the planetary magnetic field around, with volcanos around to seemingly randomly throw up wild cards. All of these things have happened in the last few decades. All can significantly impact the climate.

None are completely understood by human science.

I submit that a star and a planet may have at least as large an effect on the climate as all the nasty things we humans have ever done. I can’t prove that right this minute, but I think it’s a reasonable hypothesis. The fact that people are encouraged to get outraged whenever anyone questions the narrative of human-only caused climate change just goes to show there are profits at stake.

What happened at Nantucket wasn’t the cause of Truth and Justice rising up to expose Hypocrisy and Corruption, but more of a bourgeois on bourgeois skirmish that doesn’t concern the working class at all, except to give us a good laugh at the expense of those who think they are our betters.

And remember, follow that money.

Thank you for reading and have a nice night.