Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
10h

A couple of thoughts on Libya's free markets and terrorism: nothing proclaims a dedication to capitalism and free markets better than international slave and arms auctions held on Twitter and Facebook.

I suppose if Iran does have a nuke or three, it probably purchased them from Pakistan or North Korea.

We can go back to the eighties; Ayatollah Khomeini was against using either nukes or poisonous gases, Rumsfeld, not so much.

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