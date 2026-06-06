Back in 2002, still riding high on his recent conquest of…parts…of Afghanistan, Emperor George Bush II decreed there was this thing called the axis of evil which consisted of these strange foreign countries of Iraq, Iran, and North Korea.

The next year, the US Empire invaded and occupied Iraq, and, when he was not on vacation at his Texas ranch, learning to use the google, or dodging shoes at press conferences,

our laughing Emperor used all sorts of end-times rhetoric directed at the surviving two members of the axis, which would actually make it more of a tripartite alliance bad rather than an axis, but Dubya had a gift for the juxtaposition and mutilation of idioms.

The Iranians had been shouting Death to America! ever since 1979, so pompous Persian pontifications denouncing America as evil were routine to American ears. Meanwhile, Netanyahu declared every year that Iran would get a nuclear weapon and kill us all next year, so Netanyahu’s nutty nincompoopisms on the subject also faded into the background noise.

The North Koreans, who had been working on a nuclear program of their own since the 1960s, saw what happened to Saddam Hussein, who once upon a time had been America’s friend, and decided that what befell him was not going to befall them.

Four years later, North Korea tested its first nuclear weapon. There has been bluster since then, and hyped military drills, but North Korea has only expanded its nuclear weapons capability and the US Empire has not attacked them. Not even once! Why, there hasn’t even been an attempt at a color revolution!

Other countries notice things like that.

Libya could have developed nuclear weapons as well, but Ghaddafi opted to trust the US Empire and scrap Libya’s program. The result was a murdered leader and a wrecked country with open-air slave markets and a thriving international arms trade for rebels and terrorists of multiple stripes, including red, white, and blue ones.

Iran could have had a nuke decades ago if they’d really wanted one, but their Supreme Leader thought nukes were Evil Things of which Allah does not approve, so his country shouldn’t have them.

The Empire rewarded him for this demonstration of faith and principle by murdering him at the dinner table with his wife and daughter-in-law. Is it any wonder that his son, who was injured as he witnessed that atrocity, would resolve that he would never allow this to happen to an Iranian leader without fatal repercussions ever again?

What kind of national leader would he be if he didn’t do something about that? Unfortunately, when one’s enemies don’t have as much honor as Genghis Khan and assassinate your diplomats and emissaries for doing their jobs, it makes it impossible to negotiate, so one can only demonstrate.

If a nation assassinated his emissaries, Genghis Khan would burn its capital to the ground and massacre all of its inhabitants, especially the rulers, and then build this nice, big pyramid of skulls as a reminder that he thought killing diplomats was unacceptable. (Below: Depiction of a city sacked by Tamerlane, a later Mongol who continued Genghis’ tradition)

The Iranians aren’t about to do anything so barbaric; they’re civilized people. So they’ll turn to the ultimate civilized defense of the times, and that is the possession of nuclear weapons, the means to deliver them, and the protection of Mutually Assured Destruction.

The Islamic Republic tried the other path, more than once. They agreed to the US Empire looking over their shoulder, not to mention violating their sovereignty, with the JCPOA, which Trump tore up at Israel’s request.

They tried negotiating right up until the end of February of this year, and all that got them was their leadership decapitated, their negotiators assassinated, and their most vulnerable citizens being deliberately targeted and mass murdered.

Ceasefire after ceasefire is declared, but somehow the Israelis never cease firing at Lebanese and Palestinians.

The Persians are a patient people, but their patience has limits, and those limits have been not only exceeded, but arrogantly ignored. Our Mad Emperor and Genocide Ben Netanyahu made it perfectly clear there were no limits to their duplicity and capacity to kill the innocent.

The Iranians could either endure being attacked again and again, or they could put a stop to the whole vicious cycle by obtaining nuclear weapons. Those are the only things that will make Trump and his circle of sociopaths, and by extension Netanyahu and his circle of genocidal maniacs, stop waging war on Iran, so it really is the logical thing to do.

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Now, assuming Iran wasn’t gaslighting Pakistan and Larry Johnson’s reporting is accurate, they’ve already done this. According to him, Iran suspended negotiations until Israel stops slaughtering Lebanese and Trump lifts his blockade, they will announce their withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and then they will test a bomb in Iran just to prove they really do have the damned things to people as thick as Donald Trump.

Then what? Well, Iran’s now a member of the Nuclear Club. The rules are simple: Welcome to The Club! No other nuclear power can ever directly attack you, and so long as that condition holds you can never, ever use those weapons. If you do, see MAD.

The United States will be forced to make a deal with Iran that the Iranians will accept. They will be forced to let Iran have effective control over the Strait of Hormuz. Maybe Trump won’t, but Trump’s replaceable. The US will.

Israel and Trump’s war on Iran miserably failed to meet any of its stated goals. There will be no regime change in Teheran, and Iran will be allowed to have nuclear weapons because there is no way to take them away without dying in the attempt or convincing the Iranians they no longer face an existential threat from Israel or the United States.

Well, I suppose we might get regime change yet, but it will be in Washington or wherever that bunker is that the Israeli Government is meeting in, not in Teheran.

There is a slight chance Summers’ reporting is inaccurate, but Iran already did formally end negotiations. The announcement that they are leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty will be next. Then the big Boom. Then the panic from the Zionists as they scream that now is the time for all the rest of us to die for them because otherwise the Iranians will kill us all.

Practice those eyerolls, folks.

Then Iran won’t nuke anybody unless the US or Israel nukes them first, which they probably won’t, and after a couple of years everybody will be just as comfortable living with Iranian nukes as they are with North Korean, American, Russian, Chinese, Indian and Pakistani ones, plus a few in Britain and France somewhere.

Thus is the comfort of MAD. Blessed be.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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