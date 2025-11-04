Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam2's avatar
Pam2
10h

I'm not usually in favor of grave dancing, but I will make an exception for Dick.

And just for fun, a country version of War Pigs:

https://youtu.be/ve1MykV-EV0?si=2Ai9pGAU0hvYI116

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
DDTuohy's avatar
DDTuohy
9h

I loved waking up to this news. And Scamala actually bragged about his endorsement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture