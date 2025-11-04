The Big Dick, the Man Without a Heart, is Dead.
A pictorial and video tribute to Dick Cheney
The world is now a slightly happier and brighter place with one less dick in it.
That is all. No, it’s not. Edit to add:
By family demand, I must explain that the above video really is intended for Dick Cheney’s…enhanced interrogation….whereever his soul may be. For everyone expecting the real version of the song, here it is.
Live, from Paris, 1970, Black Sabbath—
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm not usually in favor of grave dancing, but I will make an exception for Dick.
And just for fun, a country version of War Pigs:
https://youtu.be/ve1MykV-EV0?si=2Ai9pGAU0hvYI116
I loved waking up to this news. And Scamala actually bragged about his endorsement.