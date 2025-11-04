The world is now a slightly happier and brighter place with one less dick in it.

Share

That is all. No, it’s not. Edit to add:

By family demand, I must explain that the above video really is intended for Dick Cheney’s…enhanced interrogation….whereever his soul may be. For everyone expecting the real version of the song, here it is.

Live, from Paris, 1970, Black Sabbath—

Buy me a Beer