I’ve noticed that when Democrats, Liberals, neoliberals, WEFers and their very well-paid social media apologists say a lot of things, it results in a lot of confusion. This is because they mean very different things than ordinary people do when they say obvious-sounding things, but then act in the exact opposite manner.

As someone who witnessed first hand the devolution of the Democratic Party from the dreams of the Great Society to the cackling nightmares of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, I have also seen how they have changed the meaning of basic political terms to further their own nefarious purposes.

I hope this dictionary, in no alphabetical order whatsoever, helps clarify just how Orwellian they truly are and how their departure from the halls of power cannot help but result in some improvement.

Democracy—The established network of governmental and nongovernmental institutions. Democratic—anything that helps those institutions maintain or expand their power and influence.

Authoritarian-Any foreign leader who resists the authority of the US Empire over their own countries.

Higher Education—A vast moneylaundering network that churns out employees for the professional managerial class and propagandizes them into believing they are smarter than everyone else, and members of the elite, because they serve power. The fact that they are usually debt slaves for life is desperately ignored.

Censorship—A necessary tool to protect Democracy(see above) from antiquated notions of individual liberty and free speech.

Middle class—a flexible term. In election years, it means any economic class of people the Democrats claim simply must vote for them or else that class of people is doomed. In non-election years, it means billionaires and other donors to the Party.

Meritocracy—oligarchy. Rule by a wealthy few, whose merit is proven by the facts of their wealth and influence. Syn. Democracy.

Diversity—A moral requirement to celebrate anyone other than a straight white male who attains a position of wealth, power, or influence. The less qualified the individual is, the more emphatically they must be adored.

Equity—( ).

Inclusion—Exclusion of whatever group the Democrats don’t like today.

Populist—Anyone who believes people other than those already in the establishment should be making important decisions.

Patriot—Anyone who believes that America is an actual place with actual people living in it instead of a giant commodity to be bought and sold by the Meritocrats of the globalist New World Order.

Garbage—see Patriot.

Constitution—an inconvenient and dangerous document which is an existential threat to Democracy.

Science—the truth according to products of Higher Education whose salaries depend on the approval of the Meritocracy.

Research—Anything you are not allowed to even consider doing on your own.

Oligarch—Any billionaire the Democrats don’t like today.

Philanthropist—Any billionaire the Democrats do like today.

Russia—a fictional country originally known as Mordor, full of subhuman orcs, fiendishly clever technicians, and led by evil wizards with an alarming tendency for premature baldness.

North Korea—a hermit kingdom somewhere in Asia led by mad kings no one is allowed to talk to and also why we need land mines.

South Korea—provider of vehicles and electronic products for lower levels of the PMC, proof positive of the benevolence of the US Empire and which wouldn’t exist without land mines.

Canada—mythical land full of nice people with no problems whatsoever so long as they have a Liberal government. Refuge of last resort from Republican persecution which never comes.

Genocide—Something that only Bad People have done in the past or present. Good People in the present are incapable of genocide. This one’s tricky, so here are a few examples: China is committing a genocide against the Uighurs because Communists are bad and that’s what they do. If you insist on hard evidence to support this allegation then you are either duped or stupid, and probably both. Israel cannot commit a genocide by definition because Israel is an ally and therefore Good People. Any evidence you present to the contrary simply cannot exist. It’s OK to bash our own ancestors as Bad People for genocides past so long as they were white. Nobody else ever did a genocide.

Chaos—anything that could potentially disrupt the established order.

Misinformation—Any information that conflicts with the prevailing Democratic narrative.

Disinformation—(1) Any misinformation that catches the Democrats in a lie. (2) Any information, like this little list of definitions, that helps others see through their bullshit.

There is much more. Let me know if you like this, and if you do I’ll see about doing another one. Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

