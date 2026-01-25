Tip o’ the hat to the late great Ambrose Bierce.

Politically lethal—Any political stance that might make large donors less generous.

Rules-based order—Whatever we want, however we want it.

Ceasefire—You stop shooting at us, maybe we’ll shoot less at you. Whaddaya mean where’s your food? Food’s not part of the deal!

Conservative—one who approves of masked Federal paramilitary thugs terrorizing entire cities.

Liberal—one who approves of masked Federal military thugs terrorizing entire cities, but only if they wear body cameras and stay out of the nice neighborhoods.

Democracy—Rule by a few Very Smart People. See kleptocracy or oligarchy in a regular dictionary.

Liberal democracy—A system where voters choose which preselected puppet of the kleptocracy will tell them why we can’t have nice things.

Socialism—Capitalism with benefits for the working class in the imperial core, paid for by the working class in the economic colonies of the Empire.

Communism—Something organized and very bad.

Anarchism—Something unorganized and very bad.

Progress—the sacrifices we have to make for capitalism to expand.

Progressive—Empty, hollow, or meaningless.

Democratic Socialists of America—the place progressives go to convince themselves that real revolutionaries never revolt.

Terrorist—Anyone the government does not like and wants to punish with brute force.

Judeo-Christian—Whatever the Israelis say it means.

Public-private partnership—Any arrangement whereby the public pays a capitalist to provide a public service that somehow never materializes.

Non-profit—A clever way to make immense profits while virtue-signaling one’s moral superiority.

NGO-a nongovernmental organization staffed by former government employees which tells us why the government must control us in order for capitalism to thrive.

Free enterprise—capitalism.

Free trade—Trade which benefits the Empire.

Labor union—a sometimes annoying business expense, usually minimized by means of carefully place bribes to the union leadership.

Insurrection—Any public demonstration for any cause that the government does not like that day.

Wasteful spending—Any government spending that does not result in immediate corporate profit.

Access—Any service you can get if only you had the money to pay for it.

Loser—You if you don’t have the money to pay for it.

Inflation—a clever way of preventing rising wages from giving workers more leisure time to think about why shit’s so fucked up.

CBS News—an official Israeli state media outlet in the United States.

Cash transaction—an insidious and untraceable act of rebellion.

ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A Federal agency modeled on Ernst Rohm’s Nazi Brownshirts, only they wear masks instead of armbands, trained in Israeli occupation methods for 47 days—because Trump is the 47th President(seriously, I can’t make this shit up)—currently conducting an uncontrolled scientific experiment to determine how many Americans they can incarcerate, harass, pepper-spray, intimidate, bully, kidnap, beat and murder before somebody somewhere shoots back.

MAGA—(1)American political movement, 2015-2025, created by and for the benefit of Donald Trump, murdered by Trump when he told his own voters that if they wanted the Epstein Files released they were no longer his supporters. (2) The rump of Trump support left after the thing in (1) happened. Syn. Trump Cult of Personality plus Lindsay Graham and Ben Shapiro

(3) Make America Go Away(everybody else not in America)

ActBlue—a virtue-signaling money pit for liberals.

Heritage Foundation—a virtue-signaling money pit for conservatives.

Abortion—former political issue that absolutely no one wants to hear about anymore.

LGB—people who are born with sexual gender preferences different from those of the majority. See NBD—no big deal. Nobody cares anymore.

LGBTQIA+++—See Progressive.

Ballot initiative—see Communism.

Bill of Rights—see Communism for the odd-numbered ones, Anarchism for the even-numbered ones.

Constitution—any inconvenient document which is best left ignored.

United States Navy—see Pirate in a regular dictionary.

International Law—A bunch of hifalutin-sounding bullshit designed to make prey nations think predator nations will actually leave them alone.

Environmentalism, clean air, clean water, healthy food—Concepts not found. Please check Memory Hole.

Daycare center—a place where losers who can’t afford nannies can drop off their kids while they go to work for an outrageously large amount of money, where they are cared for by employees paid an outrageously small portion of that money.

Snowflake—(1) A tiny piece of crystalized water so terrifying that all private schools close on sight. (2) Any political partisan who cannot take criticism without an emotional overreaction.

Postmodernism—A philosophical idealist school of thought, designed and financed by capitalists to convince people that socioeconomic class either does not exist or is not as important as things like ethnicity, sexual preference, or religion. See Progressive.

Nazi—a genocidal maniac whose emblem is the swastika.

Zionist—a genocidal maniac whose emblem is the Star of David.

Anti-racist—See Progressive.

Che Guevara—a revolutionary whose image liberals can safely wear because he safely died and his Bolivian Revolution safely failed.

Vladimir Lenin—a revolutionary whose image liberals must never wear because he failed to die before his Russian Revolution dangerously succeeded.

Geography—that thing Americans learn whenever the Empire starts a new war.

Free health care, free education, guaranteed housing—see Communism.

Welfare—Nobody knows what this means, but it’s really bad and must be avoided at all costs.

Congress—a circus where one pays for the privilege of playing dodge ball with donkey and elephant excrement.