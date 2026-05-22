I just finished reading The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu, by Joshua Hammer(Simon & Schuster, 2016), which tells the story of one Abdel Kadel Haidara, a Malinese man who dedicated his life to preserving some of Islam’s most historic, and beautiful, manuscripts.

The book focuses on the native Tuareg separatist and imported Wahhabist jihadist rising of 2012, which seized Timbuktu and other towns before being driven out by a French military intervention the next year.

The dedication of Haidara and the hundreds of Malinese who first hid illuminated manuscripts up to a thousand years old so jihadist purists could not find and destroy them, and the story of how they successfully transported some 377,000 manuscripts from Timbuktu to the safety of the capital Bamako without losing a single copy, makes for a good story that could be made into a compelling movie.

Traveling hundreds of miles by Niger River keelboat, truck, and mule cart through both Jihadist and Malinese checkpoints, Haidara and his coterie of mostly teenaged volunteers had quite the risky adventure, and it is only by sheer luck or the grace of Allah that none of them were caught or killed.

While Hammer mentions the fall of Gaddafi’s Libya contributed to the spread of Al-Qaeda and other fundamentalist terrorists created and funded by the CIA, he never mentions the CIA, or the US Empire, or even the French Empire, even once, except in relating how it took the French until 1894 to fully subdue the Tuareg nomads in the north.

I don’t recall ever seeing Israel, without which none of these terrorist groups would ever have existed in the first place, mentioned either. I’m not surprised. Hammer is Jewish and his books do make the New York Times Review of Books.

Nonetheless I do recommend the book. Haidara and many of the Malinese discussed in it are courageous and admirable, and Hammer did a good job of describing the details of the jihadist occupation of Timbuktu and their subsequent defeat.

I learned a few things about Mali’s long and proud history, and it’s easy to see where their determination to be free of foreign domination comes from. Those folks don’t want the French back, or the Americans to replace them, and they want the intolerant jihadists from western Asia to get the hell out of their country.

Finally, it’s a short book—only 242 pages before the acknowledgements, and you’re sure to learn something, so I hope you can give it a read.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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