London, October 1941. The Blitz is over, the Nazi Reich has invaded Russia, and there are no more worries about an invasion of England, but Japan has occupied French Indochina and is casting a covetous eye on the Dutch East Indies, British Malaya and Singapore. Winston Churchill wants something done, so the British Admiralty does what it has done for 300 years—it dispatches gunboats.

Big gunboats—the older World War I battle cruiser Repulse, and the brand new battleship which had exchanged gunfire with the German battlecruiser Bismarck earlier in the war—the pride of the Royal Navy, HMS Prince of Wales.

Surely, the old imperialists reasoned, the little yellow monkeys would think twice about taking on the pride of the Royal Navy, its very best battleship.

The two ships arrived in Singapore in November. Then the news came of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, and the Japanese started landing troops in northern Malaya on December 8. The battleship had failed to deter the Japanese.

In response, the battleship and battle cruiser, plus three British and one Australian destroyer, left Singapore with the intention of sinking landing ships and disrupting the landing. There was no coordination with air cover for three reasons—first, the British were afraid the Japanese would intercept radio transmissions and thus discover where the squadron was; second, there weren’t many available fighters to provide air support anyway; third, the Prince of Wales and Repulse had armor and anti-aircraft guns and therefore could fend off an attack.

And, in the back of their white supremacist minds, they simply couldn’t conceive of the Japanese being smart enough or brave enough to defeat the pride of the Royal Navy.

They were correct in only one assumption. The Japanese chose not to risk their own battleships in a slugfest with Prince of Wales and Repulse. They didn’t need to. They had land-based bombers in southern Vietnam, at an airfield that is now probably under a suburb of Ho Chi Minh City.

Then, on December 10, 1941, this happened.

Long story short: Japanese land-based bombers bombed and torpedoed the shit out of both capital ships, and they sank in less than two hours with the loss of over 800 British sailors. It would have been worse had the Japanese targeted the escorting destroyers as well, but they didn’t. The mission was to sink the capital ships, not pesky destroyers.

As a result, over a thousand Royal Navy sailors were rescued, but the battleship’s time as the King of the Seas was over. For the foreseeable future, the airplane, and the ships which carried them into the oceans, would rule the waves. (Below: USS Enterprise, 1945)

October, 2023. Israel launches its biggest genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign against the Palestinians since at least 1967. The Ansar Allah, or Houthi, government in Yemen declares it will close the Red Sea to Israeli shipping traffic.

In response, America’s Mad Emperor dispatches a Navy task force, including and aircraft carrier or two(it varied), to suppress the Houthis. By June 2025, it was clear that the mission was an abysmal failure.

The mighty United States Navy, with the largest aircraft carriers, the most sophisticated anti-missile technology, the most firepower of any surface fleet the world has ever seen, was defeated by an enemy with a few helicopters as its air force and exactly zero warships in its arsenal.

For the first time in history, a country successfully blockaded another, not to mention stymied a powerful empire, with no warships. Surely, that is worth a toast of recognition. Houthis,

How did they do it? Why, the same way the Japanese did it to the British back in 1941—they effectively used new technology. In this case, drones. Lots and lots of drones. Like this one.

And these. Note the simplicity of the launchers.

Remote controlled, maneuverable, capable of evasive action to avoid defensive fire, cheap, and downright ingenious. These things gave the Navy fits, forcing carriers to twist and turn to evade and causing a couple of ridiculously expensive warplanes to slide off the deck and become ornaments for the bottom of the Red Sea.

Eventually, the Navy was forced to give up and pull back out of range, and the Israeli port of Eilat was essentially closed.

The Navy may have started to think about learning its lesson—I’m a Navy veteran, so I know how glacially thoughts can move in the brains of those with the braids and the egg salad on their hats—but our Mad Emperor and his handlers in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem are insulated from any such inconvenient facts.

Bibi Netanyahu wants the Iranian government taken down, and he wants his toy boy Trump to order the US military to do it. The problem is, they can’t, any more than the Prince of Wales and Repulse could have saved Malaya.

If Houthi drones could drive away an American fleet, what will much more advanced Iranian drones and missiles do to one? Some in the Pentagon know. That’s why the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff let slip he’d told Trump an attack on Iran is a Very Bad Idea.

He knows very well that this artist’s rendition is the likeliest result of a new war with Iran.

The Houthis and Iranians have no need of aircraft carriers. When you have drones that can sink ships several hundred miles out, drones that cost a few hundred thousand or a couple million bucks each, as opposed to $13 billion for just one aircraft carrier, and close to a billion bucks per plane onboard, why on Earth would you build such a giant and expensive target?

Aircraft carriers rose to prominence precisely because there was no other method of transporting air power across oceans to come within range of enemy forces. Now, air power is increasingly taking the form of drones and missiles for good, economical reasons.

Why risk piloted aircraft when drones and missiles can perform the same missions at less cost? Why build ships that can be sunk before they can ever get close enough to damage their enemies?

Besides because it’s immediately profitable for the MIC, silly, there really are no rational reasons to keep building those things.

The aircraft carrier in 2026 is as obsolete as the battleship was in 1941. The only question is whether or not the United States will learn this lesson before one of their carriers suffers the same fate as HMS Prince of Wales.

