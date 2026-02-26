Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
10h

The Iranians wouldn't even have to sink an aircraft carrier. Just punching a few 30-foot holes in the flight deck would disable a carrier from being functional and probably cause enough below-deck structural damage to reduce it to scrap metal. But in the meantime, the immediate big challenge for the US Navy is getting the toilets to work. How poetic that this shitty multi-billion dollar scam is literally sinking from within in a flood of shit.

As goes the aircraft carrier, so goes the shitty empire.

GLUG!

GLUG!

GLUG!

10 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
Jazzme
11h

Why?

Because my ship is bigger than yours.

That's why!

24 more comments...

