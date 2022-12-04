Take a look at their own meme. Look at what and whom they are protesting, and at the organizations with which they are showing solidarity.

New York City in solidarity with those oppressed by the Chinese Communist Party. Presumably, this is happening because of the large number of Chinese protests against their government’s ridiculous, damaging, and futile Zero Covid policy.

Yeah, well, I don’t remember Socialist Alternative, or any of the other groups they are joining with, protesting the Canadian government’s oppression of the truckers who protested similar Canadian policies last year, or the American version of the same.

I DO remember many on the left deriding those same truckers, who were chiefly concerned with the Covidiot requirements ruining their livelihoods, as Trumpers, Nazis, Fascists, or just stupid white working class people who somehow deserved what they got. Some of these same authoritarians cheered when Trudeau froze the bank accounts of some of the protestors.

Now, all of the sudden, I’m supposed to believe they are against Zero Covid in China when many of them are still advocating for it here at home?

Speaking of home, why isn’t Socialist Alternative and all those shiny new allies of theirs protesting against Joe Biden, and the entire federal government, for denying railroad workers their right to strike?

Snort. Look at those other groups again. Many of them are either known to be or suspected to be US Empire NGO front groups.

If Socialist Alternative has been infiltrated by the national security state, which is almost certainly the case because they always infiltrate groups that are opposed to the established capitalist order or take the Bill of Rights seriously, then this is a sign that their leadership is compromised, and that the group in general must be viewed with suspicion by all who oppose capitalism or just support American civil liberties.

Finally, what in the name of the American working class is Socialist Alternative doing joining a protest against the Chinese government when the American one just denied American railroad workers the most fundamental labor right of all, the right to strike? WTF is Socialist Alternative doing by joining with groups that support the President of the United States and the two political parties that did this textbook Fascist thing?

What, pray tell, is socialist about this protest in New York?

This isn’t socialist, folks. This is joining with liberal and imperialist groups to protest against a foreign government that the US Empire doesn’t like. This is no doubt some cockamamie PNAC/American Exceptionalist/CIA political science/running dog lackey of the kleptocratic regime idea to somehow inspire a color revolution in China.

Which isn’t going to happen and does absolutely nothing to even demonstrate the concerns of the American working class, much less put any pressure on our own fascistic authoritarian government to help them!

What a waste. Beware of Socialist Alternative. Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.