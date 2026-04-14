Ship of Fools
World Party's 1987 hit has aged very well indeed
Listen to the lyrics and tell me if every word does not apply today.
Avarice and greed
Are gonna drive you over the endless sea
They will leave you drifting in the shallows
Or drowning in the oceans of history
But you don't pay
You will pay tomorrow
You're gonna pay tomorrow, yeah
You're gonna pay tomorrow
Tomorrow is much, much closer now than in 1987.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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Yep. Indeed. ☮️