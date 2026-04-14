Listen to the lyrics and tell me if every word does not apply today.

Avarice and greed

Are gonna drive you over the endless sea

They will leave you drifting in the shallows

Or drowning in the oceans of history

But you don't pay

You will pay tomorrow

You're gonna pay tomorrow, yeah

You're gonna pay tomorrow

Tomorrow is much, much closer now than in 1987.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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