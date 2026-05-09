Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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jbnw's avatar
jbnw
14h

No attempted attacks on today's Victory Day parade, though apparently many cease-fire violations. I don't know what that means for Kiev, as Moscow warned Kiev of the consequences of violating the cease-fire.

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William Starr's avatar
William Starr
8h

Would there be any way of knowing whether the weapons came from Ukraine, or were diverted before they ever got near their original destination?

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