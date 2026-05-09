The Sahel Alliance, or more properly the Alliance of Sahel States(French acronym AES) of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, and their Russian allies reacted swiftly and methodically to a US Empire regime change effort and appear to be well on their way to crushing it.

Back on April 25, the Western media was full of stories about Tuareg rebels and other “defenders of democracy” killing the Malian Defense Minister, taking several towns, defeating both Malian Army units and Russian Africa Corps mercenaries, and besieging the capital of Bamako.

Outlets like France24 and Reuters assured us that Mali’s military government, which expelled French and other exploitative Western troops, NGOs, and businesses out of the country, would pay for its temerity to ally itself with Russia and be won back for “democracy.”

The thing is, to independence-minded Africans, Western-style “democracy” simply means foreign-dominated oligarchy, not to mention a dearth of things like electricity, indoor plumbing, nice highways, hospitals, universities, and other cool infrastructure that those “democratic” governments just never got around to building—for over half a century after so-called “independence,” in all of these cases from France.

I have seen that most of Mali’s and Niger’s gold is in France, not Africa, and the same applied to every other resource and mineral the French were able to buy at rockbottom prices from corrupt local oligarchs in their former colonies for one generation after another.

No wonder some Africans decided that they had had more than enough.

The Sahel Alliance was founded in 2023; all three countries’ government seized control of their natural resources, and the US Empire has been trying to wreck it ever since.

Most recently, some 12,000 fighters were armed and transported into Mali by…NATO. The Sahel Alliance’s coordinated counterattacks have killed and captured hundreds of insurgents, who were armed to the teeth with NATO weapons whose serial numbers said they were destined for Ukraine.

In fact, Mali’s Foreign Minister came right out and said that Ukraine was directly involved in arming and equipping the rebels, and said the Alliance wants answers as to how exactly these thousands of fighters were transported across hundreds of miles with all of this NATO equipment.

As far as the fighting itself, the porous siege of Bamako appears to be disintegrating, the rebels’ supply lines have been cut by the armed forces of all three AES states, and the Russians reinforced their Africa Corps and are definitely providing first-rate intelligence info, and some air power, to the Alliance militaries.

Reports suggest that several rebel formations are surrounded and in danger of complete destruction. Clearly, somebody in Paris and Washington seriously miscalculated, but that seems to be the primary modus operandi of the Empire lately if the unfolding disaster in the Middle East is any indication.

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Reliable sources for what’s happening in West Africa are hard to find. None of the Western media seems to be talking to anyone except Western government officials, but the sources are there—in Africa.

My primary source for this story is Frontline Africa, a YouTube channel based in Zambia that I recently discovered. Most of their videos are long, somewhat repetitive because they seem to really want us Westerners to understand the points they are making, but they are full of information and video evidence to back up their claims.

Please keep Frontline Africa in mind if you want to find out what is really going on there. Below is a video from a couple of days ago, describing the AES counteroffensive and what the Malian Foreign Minister had to say in detail:

The dude on the right is Assimi Goita, a veteran of many wars and conflicts, and now Mali’s president. He seems like a very intelligent man with a lot of hard-won experience. IOW, his IQ is higher than Trump’s entire Cabinet. He is every bit as important a figure in the Sahel Alliance as is Ibrahim Traore, and I hadn’t even heard of him until a couple of weeks ago.

I’ll have to go to African media more often. I hope you do as well.

Vive la AES!

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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